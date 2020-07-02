DuckSportsAuthority - Which five programs are recruiting TEs the best in 2021?

Commitments are coming in like crazy which makes it a great time to analyze which teams are recruiting the best at each position for 2021. Here’s my take on the tight ends. Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. ***** PROGRAMS RECRUITING BEST BY POSITION: QBs | RBs | WRs CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2022: Top 100 MORE: Rivals Transfer Tracker *****

1. OREGON

Moliki Matavoa

2. TENNESSEE

Hudson Wolfe (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Hudson Wolfe is the No. 1 tight end prospect in the 2021 class and Miles Campbell is a high three-star, so the Vols are in very good shape here. Roc Taylor is listed as a tight end in our database, and could ultimately play that position in college, but Tennessee will first look at him as a big receiver. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TENNESSEE FANS AT VOLQUEST.COM

3. FLORIDA

Nick Elksnis (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Gators have a very solid duo of Gage Wilcox and former Penn State commit Nick Elksnis. The Kyle Pitts draw will get even better after this season.

4. CLEMSON

Jake Briningstool

The Tigers have the No. 2 tight end in the country committed in Jake Briningstool, another great grab from the state of Tennessee for Dabo Swinney.

5. MICHIGAN

Louis Hansen (Rivals.com)

Michigan has the No. 4 tight end in the country committed in Louis Hansen from New England. He is athletic and tough.

