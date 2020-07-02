DuckSportsAuthority - Which five programs are recruiting TEs the best in 2021?

Which five programs are recruiting TEs the best in 2021?
Commitments are coming in like crazy which makes it a great time to analyze which teams are recruiting the best at each position for 2021. Here’s my take on the tight ends.
Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.
1. OREGON
The Ducks are on top with two four-star commits now that Terrance Ferguson has joined Moliki Matavoa. This was an important position of need for Oregon and the Ducks nailed it.
2. TENNESSEE
Hudson Wolfe is the No. 1 tight end prospect in the 2021 class and Miles Campbell is a high three-star, so the Vols are in very good shape here. Roc Taylor is listed as a tight end in our database, and could ultimately play that position in college, but Tennessee will first look at him as a big receiver.
3. FLORIDA
The Gators have a very solid duo of Gage Wilcox and former Penn State commit Nick Elksnis. The Kyle Pitts draw will get even better after this season.
4. CLEMSON
The Tigers have the No. 2 tight end in the country committed in Jake Briningstool, another great grab from the state of Tennessee for Dabo Swinney.
5. MICHIGAN
Michigan has the No. 4 tight end in the country committed in Louis Hansen from New England. He is athletic and tough.
Odds and ends: Ohio State is happy with Sam Hart in this class as the No. 10 tight end in the country but the Buckeyes wouldn’t mind adding another. ... Elijah Arroyo will continue the TE tradition at Miami. ... Notre Dame also has a four-star in Cane Berrong. ... Cal got on the board early with four-star tight end Jermaine Terry.