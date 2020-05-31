DuckSportsAuthority - Who has the best look? We rank Power Five uniforms, Nos. 1-65

Who has the best look? We rank Power Five uniforms, Nos. 1-65
A ranking of Mike Farrell's favorites helmets a few weeks ago sparked such debate that we decided to take this discussion a step further.
Who has the best uniforms in college football?
We decided to keep it with the Power Five schools – sorry, Boise State, snubbed again – and gave three of our most opinionated staff members a vote. The composite score listed for each school below represents the ranking of recruiting director Mike Farrell, national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney and social media director Woody Wommack. We awarded 65 points for each first-place vote, 64 for second-place, and so on, with a last-place ranking of No. 65 being worth one point.
So here's the ranking. Let us know what you think @Rivals.
WHO HAS THE BEST LOOK?
SERIES SCHEDULE
Monday: Ranking the Big Ten uniforms
Tuesday: Ranking the SEC uniforms
Wednesday: Ranking the ACC uniforms
Thursday: Ranking the Pac-12 uniforms
Friday: Ranking the Big 12 uniforms
Saturday: Which uniform ranks No. 1 among top HS prospects?
1. Oregon
Composite score: 190
Farrell's Rank: 4
Gorney's Rank: 3
Wommack's Rank: 1
Comment: "Kids love their uniforms. They have great variety and every weekend you just want to see what the Ducks have on." – Gorney
2. Michigan
Composite score: 189
Farrell's Rank: 1
Gorney's Rank: 2
Wommack's Rank: 7
Comment: “Arguably the most iconic helmet in college football and great uniforms overall. Maize and Blue has become known to prospects and fans alike.” — Farrell
Composite score: 182
Farrell's Rank: 5
Gorney's Rank: 9
Wommack's Rank: 2
Comment: “I love these uniforms. The helmets are amazing and the color combinations pop.” — Farrell
4. Notre Dame
Composite score: 181
Farrell's Rank: 3
Gorney's Rank: 2
Wommack's Rank: 12
Comment: "Nothing is more classic than the gold helmets in all of college football. The uniforms are so great that I don’t ever want to see the Irish in an alternative look." – Gorney
5. LSU
Composite score: 176
Farrell's Rank: 6
Gorney's Rank: 7
Wommack's Rank: 9
Comment: “The helmets pop with the yellow and are so traditional. The purple-and-yellow looks so regal even in the white uniforms.” – Farrell
6. Texas
Composite score: 172
Farrell's Rank: 8
Gorney's Rank: 5
Wommack's Rank: 13
Comment: "The home jerseys are classic but the road whites are so sharp. One of the best looks in college football." – Gorney
7. Ohio State
Composite score: 168
Farrell's Rank: 10
Gorney's Rank: 6
Wommack's Rank: 14
Comment: "Late in the season, Ohio State’s helmets filled with buckeye stickers look great. The all-black alternative look is fantastic, too." – Gorney
T8. Arizona State
Composite score: 167
Farrell's Rank: 9
Gorney's Rank: 19
Wommack's Rank: 3
Comment: “I love the color combination and even the new helmets without Sparky are so sharp and cool. Everything pops about these uniforms and whatever helmet they use is awesome.” — Farrell
T8. North Carolina
Composite score: 167
Farrell's Rank: 2
Gorney's Rank: 13
Wommack's Rank: 16
Comment: “These are simply gorgeous with the powder blue popping against the white. The helmet choices are amazing and I could make a case that these are the best in the country overall.” — Farrell
10. USC
Composite score: 161
Farrell's Rank: 11
Gorney's Rank: 11
Wommack's Rank: 15
Comment: "USC doesn’t mess with its helmets or uniforms and I like that. The helmet is vastly underrated overall and I love the traditional aspect of the color combinations.” — Farrell
11. Oklahoma State
Composite score: 160
Farrell's Rank: 17
Gorney's Rank: 15
Wommack's Rank: 6
Comment: "The regular uniform is good enough but the all-black helmet is outstanding, and the orange helmet with the cowboy on the side is one of the best in the game." – Gorney
12. Miami
Composite score: 159
Farrell's Rank: 7
Gorney's Rank: 14
Wommack's Rank: 18
Comment: “These aren’t fancy but they are certainly iconic and remind me of a time when The U dominated football. The helmet is simple and used to strike fear into opponents and I love the green.” — Farrell
13. TCU
Composite score: 154
Farrell's Rank: 15
Gorney's Rank: 25
Wommack's Rank: 4
Comment: “One of my favorites especially with the dark helmets, but even the white pop. The uniforms are solid but this is mainly about those amazing helmets.” — Farrell
14. Georgia
Composite score: 151
Farrell's Rank: 12
Gorney's Rank: 8
Wommack's Rank: 27
Comment: "I love the classic home and road uniforms but Georgia has been experimental with some alternative looks – including with its helmets – and they’ve all worked." – Gorney
15. Clemson
Composite score: 144
Farrell's Rank: 18
Gorney's Rank: 17
Wommack's Rank: 19
Comment: "I’m not a huge fan of the purple jerseys but the solid orange and solid white uniforms are fantastic and classic college football." – Gorney
16. Baylor
Composite score: 141
Farrell's Rank: 28
Gorney's Rank: 24
Wommack's Rank: 5
Comment: "Whether it’s the shiny gold or the matte green or matte black helmets, Baylor has some of the best combinations anywhere." – Gorney
17. Tennessee
Composite score: 140
Farrell's Rank: 16
Gorney's Rank: 12
Wommack's Rank: 30
Comment: "The orange jerseys work. The white-on-white look works. The smoky gray alternative uniforms work. The helmet is great. There’s nothing to complain about." – Gorney
18. Florida
Composite score: 137
Farrell's Rank: 13
Gorney's Rank: 23
Wommack's Rank: 25
Comment: “The Gators' uniforms are awesome whether blue or white, and the traditional orange helmets are amazing. But check out the white helmets sometime. Awesome.” — Farrell
19. Nebraska
Composite score: 130
Farrell's Rank: 26
Gorney's Rank: 20
Wommack's Rank: 22
Comment: "The traditional Nebraska look is so great and classic that I don’t need anything else but the black alternative look is one of the best, too." – Gorney
20. Minnesota
Composite score: 129
Farrell's Rank: 25
Gorney's Rank: 34
Wommack's Rank: 10
Comment: “The maroon is what I prefer for the jerseys as opposed to grey or whatever else but the helmet choices are fire. Chrome or traditional, these are vastly under-appreciated.” — Farrell
21. Oklahoma
Composite score: 126
Farrell's Rank: 33
Gorney's Rank: 18
Wommack's Rank: 21
Comment: "I like the classic Oklahoma uniform over some alternatives but a few years ago the Sooners wore white helmets with a red OU and that was the best look yet." – Gorney
22. Iowa
Composite score: 124
Farrell's Rank: 37
Gorney's Rank: 44
Wommack's Rank: 23
Comment: “I love the yellow and black combination for Iowa and the helmets have always been very cool and traditional. They don’t mess with them much and that’s fine by me.” — Farrell
T23. Alabama
Composite score: 122
Farrell's Rank: 40
Gorney's Rank: 10
Wommack's Rank: 26
Comment: "Alabama at home in the red jersey is great but on the road in its all-whites with the red helmet and number on it is so classic, I love it. Please never start with alternative uniforms because the classic look is too good." – Gorney
T23. Washington
Composite score: 122
Farrell's Rank: 31
Gorney's Rank: 16
Wommack's Rank: 29
Comment: "The regular Washington uniforms are just OK but when they go all-black including black helmets it's great. I also really like the metallic helmets they use sometimes as well." – Gorney
25. Missouri
Composite score: 120
Farrell's Rank: 23
Gorney's Rank: 35
Wommack's Rank: 20
Comment: “Few teams are more creative with their uniforms than Mizzou and it uses its color combination very well. The yellow look is amazing but I guess I have a thing for yellow it seems.” — Farrell
26. Louisville
Composite score: 119
Farrell's Rank: 36
Gorney's Rank: 26
Wommack's Rank: 17
Comment: "The Cards have some of the best uniform combinations in college football. The all-white uniforms are pretty cool but the best look is the metallic red helmets with the white Cardinal on the side." – Gorney
T27. Oregon State
Composite score: 109
Farrell's Rank: 22
Gorney's Rank: 33
Wommack's Rank: 34
Comment: "The original Oregon State uniforms aren't all that great but when they bring out the metallic orange helmets, those are some of the best-looking in all of college football." – Gorney
T27. Vanderbilt
Composite score: 109
Farrell's Rank: 41
Gorney's Rank: 37
Wommack's Rank: 11
Comment: “Vandy isn’t flashy but the anchor helmets whether they are white, black or otherwise are so slick and cool. I prefer the all-black look.” — Farrell
29. Penn State
Composite score: 108
Farrell's Rank: 61
Gorney's Rank: 4
Wommack's Rank: 28
Comment: "I went to Penn State so I'm biased but if you can't appreciate those uniforms, I don't know what to tell you. Classic, historic, traditional, everything that Penn State football represents is in its uniform. One of the best in the game." – Gorney
30. Wisconsin
Composite score: 105
Farrell's Rank: 49
Gorney's Rank: 21
Wommack's Rank: 24
Comment: “They are simple and traditional just like Wisconsin football. The red pops and I love the iconic white helmet with the block W. That means power football to me.” — Farrell
31. Ole Miss
Composite score: 102
Farrell's Rank: 14
Gorney's Rank: 36
Wommack's Rank: 46
Comment: “The powder blue helmets are arguably the best in football and that uniform combination is what puts Ole Miss so high on my list. I’m not as big on the darker helmets and uniforms.” — Farrell
32. Auburn
Composite score: 95
Farrell's Rank: 24
Gorney's Rank: 32
Wommack's Rank: 47
Comment: “I’m a bit of a traditionalist and I love the white helmets with the AU and the dark jerseys. It reminds me of Bo Jackson and Cam Newton, and I like that the Tigers haven’t changed much.” — Farrell
33. Texas A&M
Composite score: 92
Farrell's Rank: 39
Gorney's Rank: 27
Wommack's Rank: 40
Comment: "The regular uniforms are pretty good but the Aggies' alternative uniforms are terrific. The smoky gray ones with maroon helmets were great and the all-white look a few years back was solid, too." – Gorney
34. Illinois
Composite score: 90
Farrell's Rank: 34
Gorney's Rank: 29
Wommack's Rank: 45
Comment: "The all-blue and all-orange uniforms are not bad at all but what I like the most is when Illinois wears its white uniforms with those metallic orange helmets. Very sharp all around." – Gorney
35. Purdue
Composite score: 89
Farrell's Rank: 46
Gorney's Rank: 55
Wommack's Rank: 8
Comment: “Purdue has some nice combinations and I like the chrome helmets with the black uniforms – cool and intimidating.” — Farrell
36. Pittsburgh
Composite score: 87
Farrell's Rank: 20
Gorney's Rank: 60
Wommack's Rank: 31
Comment: “If this was just about the Pitt throwbacks with the yellow helmet and blue uniforms then it could be No. 1.” — Farrell
37. UCLA
Composite score: 86
Farrell's Rank: 19
Gorney's Rank: 28
Wommack's Rank: 65
Comment: "The Bruins have had some neat alternative uniforms especially the dark blue/black ones but I'm particular to the traditional sky blue uniforms. They're classic and traditional. UCLA should wear them even more." – Gorney
38. Arizona
Composite score: 85
Farrell's Rank: 21
Gorney's Rank: 48
Wommack's Rank: 44
Comment: "For some reason, I'm not a fan of the all-red look but when Arizona is in its all-whites with white helmet it looks really great. I also like the blue jersey/blue helmet look." – Gorney
39. Kentucky
Composite score: 80
Farrell's Rank: 42
Gorney's Rank: 40
Wommack's Rank: 36
Comment: “Kentucky has done a nice job of making things cool especially with the chrome helmets that pop with the blue uniforms. The traditional uniforms and helmets are nice but the combinations really intrigue me.” — Farrell
40. Georgia Tech
Composite score: 76
Farrell's Rank: 47
Gorney's Rank: 42
Wommack's Rank: 33
Comment: “I love the white helmets with the white uniforms which allows the gold to stand out. They have some nice combinations but need to jazz up the helmet a bit.” — Farrell
41. Colorado
Composite score: 71
Farrell's Rank: 54
Gorney's Rank: 38
Wommack's Rank: 35
Comment: "Colorado has a lot of great uniform combinations – and I like the all-white look – but my favorite is when the Buffaloes wear their black uniforms with slate gray helmets. The gold helmets aren't bad, either." – Gorney
42. Stanford
Composite score: 70
Farrell's Rank: 59
Gorney's Rank: 30
Wommack's Rank: 39
Comment: "Stanford has some really cool alternative uniforms but I'm a fan of its traditional away jersey - the all-white look. It's clean, simple and looks great." – Gorney
43. Virginia Tech
Composite score: 68
Farrell's Rank: 27
Gorney's Rank: 54
Wommack's Rank: 49
Comment: “The Hokies were one of the first schools to mix and match alternative helmets and uniforms and some of the combinations are a home run. The traditional helmet with maroon uniforms is very cool.” — Farrell
44. South Carolina
Composite score: 67
Farrell's Rank: 43
Gorney's Rank: 46
Wommack's Rank: 42
Comment: “The Gamecocks can overthink things at times and have hit some home runs and had some duds as well. I like the red helmets with the black jerseys.” — Farrell
45. Texas Tech
Composite score: 66
Farrell's Rank: 38
Gorney's Rank: 39
Wommack's Rank: 55
Comment: "The Red Raiders have experimented with a lot of alternative uniforms. Some have worked, Some haven't. But I especially like the all-white look from helmet to jersey to pants. Not a fan of the Texas state flag uniforms, sorry." – Gorney
Composite score: 65
Farrell's Rank: 53
Gorney's Rank: 43
Wommack's Rank: 37
Comment: “Some of what the Bulldogs do is great but sometimes they try too hard. The color combination is average and the best ones are the white-on-white with the traditional helmet.” — Farrell
47. Arkansas
Composite score: 64
Farrell's Rank: 55
Gorney's Rank: 31
Wommack's Rank: 48
Comment: “I like the traditional uniforms and helmet. Sometimes it would be nice to mix things up a bit. The cardinal on cardinal gets boring.” — Farrell
48. West Virginia
Composite score: 63
Farrell's Rank: 30
Gorney's Rank: 53
Wommack's Rank: 52
Comment: "The best look is when West Virginia wears its blue jerseys and white helmets. Some of the alternative uniforms look great but can’t say I’m a fan of the all-yellow look." – Gorney
49. Utah
Composite score: 59
Farrell's Rank: 35
Gorney's Rank: 51
Wommack's Rank: 53
Comment: "The Utes have some good jersey combinations but by far the best is the all-black uniforms. Utah has upped its uniform game in recent years for sure." – Gorney
50. Kansas
Composite score: 58
Farrell's Rank: 45
Gorney's Rank: 63
Wommack's Rank: 32
Comment: “Kansas could do more to stand out, which is why the Jayhawks are so low. Their color combination isn’t bad but the lack of creativity stands out in the Big 12.” — Farrell
51. Indiana
Composite score: 56
Farrell's Rank: 60
Gorney's Rank: 44
Wommack's Rank: 38
Comment: "The original Indiana uniforms are nothing special but the alternative ones are sharp, especially the metallic red- and silver-striped helmets." – Gorney
52. Wake Forest
Composite score: 55
Farrell's Rank: 57
Gorney's Rank: 45
Wommack's Rank: 41
Comment: “Wake does some nice things especially with the chrome helmet but with such a cool logo it could do so much more. The color combos are cool but need to pop more.” — Farrell
53. Virginia
Composite score: 54
Farrell's Rank: 49
Gorney's Rank: 47
Wommack's Rank: 50
Comment: “Virginia has always been kind of boring when it comes to uniforms and helmets. I like the helmets with the numbers on the side but the Cavs should do more with the orange and less with the navy blue in the uniforms.” — Farrell
54. California
Composite score: 51
Farrell's Rank: 50
Gorney's Rank: 41
Wommack's Rank: 56
Comment: "The alternative uniforms with the light blue jerseys and yellow helmets don’t work for me but Cal’s normal blue jerseys with its matte blue helmets do look great." – Gorney
T55. Michigan State
Composite score: 45
Farrell's Rank: 37
Gorney's Rank: 56
Wommack's Rank: 60
Comment: "The neon green alternative uniforms are a miss. Sorry, they don’t look great. The regular Michigan State uniforms are OK but the Spartans’ best look is in all-white including the helmets." – Gorney
T55. Maryland
Composite score: 45
Farrell's Rank: 32
Gorney's Rank: 64
Wommack's Rank: 57
Comment: “The Terps try too hard and the funky helmets they introduced years ago were a bit too much. I like the traditional helmet but the old uniforms don’t pop and the new ones are a tad too much.” — Farrell
57. NC State
Composite score: 43
Farrell's Rank: 62
Gorney's Rank: 50
Wommack's Rank: 43
Comment: “These are a bit boring even with the Mr. Wuf logo on the helmets. It’s too much white on white or red on red.” — Farrell
58. Rutgers
Composite score: 40
Farrell's Rank: 58
Gorney's Rank: 49
Wommack's Rank: 51
Comment: “Rutgers does have some cool chrome helmets but the uniforms are a bit boring to me.” — Farrell
59. Duke
Composite score: 36
Farrell's Rank: 44
Gorney's Rank: 57
Wommack's Rank: 61
Comment: "Duke’s best uniforms are not the normal look or even the all-black look but it’s when the Blue Devils wear their white jerseys, black pants and the matte black helmets. Duke has some underrated combos." – Gorney
60. Kansas State
Composite score: 29
Farrell's Rank: 52
Gorney's Rank: 59
Wommack's Rank: 58
Comment: "Kansas State almost always wears its traditional uniform which I can respect and I prefer the home look to the away whites. There are some alternative looks but rarely do I see them." – Gorney
61. Syracuse
Composite score: 27
Farrell's Rank: 65
Gorney's Rank: 52
Wommack's Rank: 54
Comment: “I don’t dig them much at all. Syracuse could do so much more with the orange and blue.” — Farrell
62. Washington State
Composite score: 25
Farrell's Rank: 56
Gorney's Rank: 58
Wommack's Rank: 59
Comment: "The all-gray alternative uniforms don’t work for me. Washington State looks best with white jerseys, red pants and red helmets." – Gorney
63. Iowa State
Composite score: 24
Farrell's Rank: 51
Gorney's Rank: 61
Wommack's Rank: 62
Comment: "The all-white and all-red uniforms are OK but the best look for the Cyclones is the all-black look and they should wear it more." – Gorney
64. Boston College
Composite score: 10
Farrell's Rank: 63
Gorney's Rank: 62
Wommack's Rank: 63
Comment: “Booooring. The gold helmets don’t pop like Notre Dame and the uniforms are plain. The only cool ones are the Flutie era throwbacks.” — Farrell
65. Northwestern
Composite score: 5
Farrell's Rank: 64
Gorney's Rank: 65
Wommack's Rank: 64
Comment: “They could do a lot with the colors they have and their helmets are cool but those uniforms are ugly, especially the ones with the stripe in the middle for no reason.” — Farrell
