At the stroke of midnight coaches were finally allowed to contact 2024 prospects, and even though it was the middle of the night some places phones were buzzing quite regularly. Here’s the latest list of teams that reached out to many Rivals250 prospects in the 2024 class when the clock struck 12. Note: The schools are listed in the order they were provided. In some cases that could mean it was in the order the prospects were contacted. *****

Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, Cal, UCLA, Hawaii, Colorado, Colorado State, Michigan State, USC, Arizona, Arizona State, Miami, Washington, Indiana, Nebraska and Liberty, among others, have contacted the four-star athlete from Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan. *****

The No. 1 inside linebacker from Jefferson, Ga., said Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was the first person to contact him after midnight. *****

Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas and Florida State were the main schools to contact the massive four-star offensive lineman from Roswell (Ga.) Centennial. *****

The five-star linebacker from Miami Columbus heard from West Virginia, Florida, Miami, Auburn, Michigan State, Florida State, Tennessee, Kentucky, UCF, Clemson, Georgia, Louisville, Penn State and USC. “Those are schools that hit me up in the first 10 minutes,” Capers said. *****

The four-star Georgia wide receiver commit from Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County heard from Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Clemson, Maryland, Texas A&M, Houston, Auburn, Louisville, Georgia Southern and Tennessee.

The four-star Florida State running back commit from Albany (Ga.) Dougherty had Georgia, Georgia Southern, Alabama, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Auburn, West Virginia, the Seminoles, Florida, UCF, Miami, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Syracuse reach out. Some visits could also be happening this season. "Right now I don't know which schools exactly," Davis said.



The four-star Notre Dame defensive end commit from West Bloomfield, Mich., said the Irish, Tennessee, USC, Michigan State, Oregon and Kentucky have reached out after midnight.



LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Auburn, Oregon, Ole Miss, Florida State and Cal were the schools to first contact the four-star safety from Duncanville, Texas. *****

Michigan, Ole Miss, Clemson, Auburn, LSU, Nebraska, Georgia, North Carolina, NC State and Alabama contacted the four-star cornerback from Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day. *****

It’s a long list for the Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard four-star safety, with Louisville, Mississippi State, Florida, West Virginia, Miami, Florida State, Georgia Southern, LSU, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Cincinnati, USF, UCF, East Carolina, Texas A&M, Clemson, Middle Tennessee State and Ole Miss reaching out. *****



Alabama, Texas A&M, Purdue, Ohio State, Tennessee, West Virginia, Auburn, Michigan State, Indiana and Penn State have all reached out to the four-star receiver from New Haven, Ind. *****



The Florida legacy and 2024 four-star Gators linebacker commit had heard from Billy Napier's staff, along with Penn State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Tennessee and Auburn.

Auburn, Duke, Michigan State, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Indiana, Clemson, Mississippi State, Wake Forest and Kansas all contacted the four-star defensive end from Lawrenceville (Ga.) Mountain View. *****

Ole Miss has reached out “a lot” to the four-star Texas athlete pledge from Daingerfield, Texas, along with the Longhorns, Auburn, Louisville and LSU. *****

Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Miami, Arkansas, Penn State, West Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, UCF, Auburn and Florida State have hit up the Rockledge, Fla., four-star safety. *****

Georgia, LSU, Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Oregon, Penn State, Georgia Tech and Georgia State all contacted the high four-star defensive end from Buford, Ga., right after midnight. *****

Texas Tech, Notre Dame, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, Miami, Florida and Texas A&M all reached to the five-star receiver from Temple (Texas) Lake Belton. *****

Oregon, Oklahoma, Michigan State , Auburn , Florida, Michigan, Ole Miss, Clemson, Tennessee, Florida State, SMU, Texas, UCF, West Virginia, Texas A&M and Indiana all contacted the four-star safety from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. *****

It was incredibly busy right after midnight for the four-star quarterback from Willis, Texas, as USC, Georgia Tech, LSU, Oregon, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Florida, Baylor, Texas A&M, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Tennessee, Florida, Kansas State, Tennessee, Texas, Clemson, Georgia, Houston, Auburn, UCLA, Miami, UCF and Michigan State reached out. *****

The 2024 four-star receiver who recently committed to Michigan State and will visit East Lansing for its game against Western Michigan, has heard from Cincinnati, Tennessee, Penn State, Notre Dame, Kansas, West Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Michigan, Tennessee, Florida State, West Virginia, Florida and “all the schools I have an offer from” have been in contact with the Tyler (Texas) John Tyler four-star running back. *****

Auburn, Baylor, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Houston, Oklahoma, Duke and Georgia all reached out to the four-star receiver from Silsbee, Texas. *****

The four-star Georgia running back commit heard from a lot of schools as the Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha has gotten word from the Bulldogs, Michigan, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Maryland, West Virginia, Auburn, Clemson, Louisville, Florida State, Florida, UCF, Cincinnati, USC, Penn State, Pitt and MTSU.

The four-star cornerback from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances heard from USC, Boston College, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, NC State, Ole Miss, Kansas, Syracuse and Maryland so far. *****

It’s been very busy for the four-star defensive tackle from Orlando (Fla.) Jones as West Virginia, Texas Tech, Florida State, Florida, UCF, Maryland, Clemson, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Western Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Cincinnati, LSU, USC, Clemson, Maryland and others have been in touch. *****

The first three schools to reach out to the four-star safety from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna were Georgia, West Virginia and Ole Miss. Miami has been considered the slight frontrunner in his recruitment. *****

Between midnight and 3 a.m. Pacific, the four-star athlete from Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan was contacted by 23 schools, including UCLA, USC, Cal, Georgia, Penn State, Michigan, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas A&M and many others. *****

“About 50” schools reached out to the four-star linebacker from Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy, but the main ones where the head coaches contacted him were Oklahoma, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Arkansas and Texas. Texas A&M, Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon were also standouts to him. “I am thankful for them all,” Pierce said. *****

Florida, UCF, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Alabama, Ole Miss and Kentucky were the main schools to hit up the massive and powerful four-star offensive lineman from Tampa (Fla.) Catholic. *****

It was a very busy night for the four-star defensive end from Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic as Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Cal, Georgia, Harvard, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, LSU, Notre Dame, Stanford, Texas, UCLA, USC, Washington and Clemson have been involved early on. *****

The five-star quarterback from Carlsbad, Calif., went to sleep early because he had a pre-calculus test on Thursday. When he woke up, LSU, Georgia, UCLA, Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama had all contacted him around midnight. The Tigers and the Bulldogs are believed to be the frontrunners at this point. “A lot of other schools I wasn’t expecting,” Sayin said. *****

The five-star receiver from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna heard first from Penn State, Alabama, LSU, MIami, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Georgia, Clemson and Tennessee. *****

From midnight until 12:45 a.m., the four-star defensive end from Melissa, Texas, heard from either the head coach, defensive coordinator or defensive line coach from Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Rutgers, Michigan, Penn State, Clemson, Auburn, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Baylor, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oregon and Michigan State. *****

The 2024 four-star linebacker (who is the brother of Tennessee commit Nate Spillman), from Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy heard from the Volunteers, Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, LSU, Auburn, Clemson and Oklahoma. *****

LSU, Miami, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers, Ole Miss, Maryland, Oregon and Kansas reached out overnight, and then Alabama, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Boston College contacted the Baltimore St. Frances four-star quarterback on Thursday morning. *****



The four-star USC linebacker commit from Long Beach (Calif.) Poly had a lot of contact early after midnight as the Trojans, Utah, UCLA, Washington, Oregon, Michigan State, Louisville, Colorado State, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame and others reached out.


