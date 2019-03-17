Ticker
football

Will experience on the offensive line translate to improved results?

Mario Cristobal's vision for the Ducks starts with a physical, dominating offensive line. In 2018 that vision produced 9 wins but uneven performance from a still-developing group.
Tom Corno
Dale Newton • DuckSportsAuthority.com
Experience matters, but not as much as results.The core of Oregon's offensive line, Calvin Throckmorton, Shane Lemieux, Jacob Hanson and Brady Aiello, has trained and played together for four years...

