"I think it's uncertain," Stein said when asked about the state of the interior line. "We've practiced a ton since winter all the way up until now. I think we have a solid option up front, and we won't reveal that till we get out there. But I like where we're at."

With less than two weeks until Oregon's football season opener, uncertainty remains about the Ducks' offensive line, particularly in the interior. Offensive coordinator Will Stein addressed the situation candidly, acknowledging the challenges while expressing confidence in the team's preparation.

Stein emphasized the importance of versatility within the offensive line, citing the "musical chairs" approach in practice. "We play with different lineups," Stein explained. "We cross-train our guys all the time, not only O-line but wideouts and tight ends. So I feel good with where we're at."

A key position to watch is center, where the development of sophomore Poncho Laloulu has been critical. "There's so much up front, not just blocking, which he's more than capable of because he's got the size and strength," Stein noted. "He's the second quarterback on the field, identifying the front and making calls. He's done a hell of a job."

As the Ducks inch closer to game day, Stein highlighted the overall growth of the offense since the start of fall camp. "Offensive football is so unique because all 11 truly have to be on the same page for a play to be successful," he said. "I think it starts with our quarterbacks. We've got a lot of new guys, and they're at a point now where they're really handling things up front — run checks, protection checks, changing routes."

The communication between the new center and quarterback will be critical, and Stein has been working closely with both positions to ensure a smooth transition. "The good thing with coach-to-player communication is that I'm able to talk up until 15 seconds before the play," Stein said. "You want to give them specific things within the play, and it's been really smooth this fall camp."

Stein also touched on the quarterback room, praising the progress of starter Dante Moore and backups Austin Novosad and Luke Moga. "I feel good about where Dante's at, along with Austin and Luke," Stein stated. "He's still learning and growing in our system, but he's at a point now where I feel really good about his progress."

One area Stein emphasized was the importance of taking "easy money" throws, a philosophy that worked well for last year's starter, Bo Nix. "Everybody wants these 50-yard bombs every play, but it's not reality," Stein said. "Get it to your playmakers fast. It's not rocket science."

When asked about the wide receiver rotation, Stein expressed confidence in the depth of talent at the position. "I think we have four or five guys that can really put on a show every single game," he said. "It's just a matter of us doing an excellent job in our game prep, personneling specific plays for specific kids."

Justius Lowe, a player who has been hyped by teammates throughout camp, received high praise from Stein. "He's got a ton of potential," Stein said. "Super fast, catches it effortlessly, smooth route runner, good with the ball in his hands. The sky's the limit for him."

As the Ducks continue their final preparations, Stein remains focused on the ultimate goal: winning football games. "I want everybody to eat, but ultimately we want to win football games," he concluded. "Whatever we got to do to get that done, that's the number one goal."

With the season opener on the horizon, Oregon's offense is poised to take the field with a blend of proven talent and emerging stars, all under the watchful eye of Stein. The Ducks' success this season will hinge on their ability to gel as a unit, particularly up front, where the answers to some of the biggest questions remain just out of sight.



