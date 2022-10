Woody Wommack and Adam Gorney make their weekly picks:

0:40 -- No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon -6

2:05 -- No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson -13.5

3:55 -- No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU -3.5

5:35 -- No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama -21

7:30 -- No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State +6.5

8:45 -- No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU -1.5

10:05 -- Iowa at No. 2 Ohio State -29

11:25 -- No. 21 Cincinnati at SMU +3

12:25 -- Boston College at No. 13 Wake Forest -20.5

13:40 -- Memphis at No. 25 Tulane -7

15:25 -- Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State -4.5