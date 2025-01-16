Among those in attendance was Oregon signee Ziyare Addison, who drew high praise from Gov. Green for his genuine passion to connect with the hospital’s young patients and seek ways to serve the wider community.

HONOLULU – The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame and Polynesian Bowl announced a multiyear partnership with Shriners Children’s hospital Thursday, marking a milestone celebration of football’s capacity to inspire and give back. At a press conference led by co-founder Ma’a Tanuvasa, speakers included Polynesian Football Hall of Famer Jesse Sapolu, Gov. Josh Green, First Lady Jaime Green and former Shriners patient and 2026 four-star offensive lineman Malaki Lee.

“It’s been a really meaningful week,” Addison said in an exclusive interview afterward. “I’ve learned so much, not just from the coaches but also from the guys here. Spending time at Shriners Children’s hospital and seeing how we can make a difference really reminded me to do better, both on and off the field.”

Addison, who has impressed coaches and teammates alike throughout Polynesian Bowl practices, seemed energized by the chance to test himself against the nation’s best.

“Going against some of these top guys slowed the game down for me,” Addison said. “I’ve already had good reps going against players who are headed to the NFL, but battling elite talent here sharpened my technique. It’s been a huge learning experience.”

Observers noted Addison’s standout performance during one-on-one drills Wednesday, where his footwork and hand placement particularly stood out. Although limited video was available, insiders at the event raved about his readiness and willingness to learn from more seasoned players, including offensive linemen Josh Conerly and Ajani Cornelius.

“I spent a lot of time talking to Coach Gary Kubiak,” Addison said. “He gave me tips on slowing down the pass rush and refining my stance. Taking that advice and putting it to work against these defenders has been really beneficial.”

Beyond the action on the field, Addison expressed enthusiasm about playing alongside fellow rising stars such as Tradarian Ball and Dakorien Moore.

“They’re ball players, no doubt,” he said. “Explosive athletes and even better people. Tradarian still has a year before he gets on campus, but he’s a top-five player right now. And Deuce Geralds is coming in, too. I’m definitely looking forward to recruiting him hard to join us.”

As Addison prepared for Friday’s game, he did not hesitate to pick a side.

“Team Makai all the way,” he said with a grin.

A Closer Look at Addison’s Drive and Future

Rated as the No. 57 overall player in the nation and the No. 9 offensive tackle, Ziyare Addison has nevertheless been practicing in Honolulu as if he were an under-the-radar two-star looking for a permanent home. His hunger and competitiveness are evident in every repetition, something multiple onlookers pointed out each day of practice. Even when he started with the second unit for Team Makai, he stood out thanks to his fierce style of play and ability to absorb new coaching points instantly.

Addison’s blend of warm personality off the field and relentless intensity on the field has also drawn people to him. Governor Green’s recognition of Addison’s community-minded spirit is just one example of how the young offensive lineman connects effortlessly with those around him. The combination of a gregarious demeanor outside of football and a no-nonsense approach to competition makes Addison a compelling figure to watch.

Oregon fans, in particular, have reason to keep an eye on his trajectory. Although many presumed Addison might eventually head south, thanks to Addison, there is a growing belief that Oregon remains squarely in the mix for talented prospects who value a robust community culture and chance for immediate impact. Addison’s willingness to welcome new faces, such as fellow standout Deuce Geralds, underscores how he has become an unofficial recruiter for the Ducks. Geralds has indicated that he’ll be in Eugene for Junior Day on the 25th, a visit that could ripple through recruiting circles.

Meanwhile, the coaches and staff at the Polynesian Bowl have taken note of Addison’s work ethic. He has acted like a sponge, soaking up everything from pass-protection footwork advice to nuances in hand placement. Even as a highly ranked prospect, he exhibits the dedication of someone eager to prove himself each time he suits up. This attitude resonates with observers who see Addison’s determination to push beyond his ranking and build a legacy driven by self-improvement and giving back.

Balancing On-Field Dominance with Community Service

Addison’s commitment to improving his own game, combined with his determination to support children in need, has generated buzz throughout the Polynesian Bowl festivities. In a setting where football meets community service, his efforts have not gone unnoticed. From Governor Green’s recognition to the praise of seasoned coaches, Addison’s appearance in Honolulu showcased not just an elite prospect’s skills but also a young man’s promise to use his platform for the greater good.

Ultimately, Addison’s passion—whether in pass-blocking drills or spending time with Shriners Children’s hospital patients—reinforces why he remains a key player to follow. For those who have watched him compete and connect, it’s clear his story is only just beginning, and many believe his future will blend both football excellence and a meaningful off-field impact.



