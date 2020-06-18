DuckSportsAuthority - Oregon QB commit Ty Thompson expects "crazy" recruiting class

Gilbert (Ariz.) Mesquite quarterback Ty Thompson led the Wildcats to the 2019 AIA State Championship as a junior and is looking to repeat that performance as the team starts to prepare for the 2020 season.



The same can be said for his future team as the Oregon football team began working their way back to Eugene last week in search of a consecutive Rose Bowl win.



Duck Sports Authority caught up with the nation’s No. 3-ranked dual threat QB to get an update including:

- Last year’s State Championship run for Mesquite



- Life during the shutdown

- Relationship with the Oregon staff

- Thoughts on Duck wide receiver commits Kyron Ware-Hudson and Troy Franklin

- Much more

Click the link below for the full 11 minute interview.