2026 LB talks Oregon offer, upcoming visit
Oregon’s football program continues to make waves on the recruiting trail, and their recent offer to 2026 outside linebacker Tristan Phillips is a testament to the Ducks' commitment to building a s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news