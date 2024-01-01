After putting the final punctuation mark on one of the best seasons in program history Monday, Oregon coach Dan Lanning reflected back on "one of the easiest recruiting deals ever" and one of the most significant for this Ducks team. "Bo [Nix] walks into my office and says, 'Hey, I think we have this guy who can maybe play for us,'" Lanning said, telling the story. "It was like, 'Okay, what do you think? We're going to have to recruit our tail off? What's it going to take?' Bo says, 'No, no, no, Oregon is his dream school.' And today, that guy that walked away with Oregon being his dream school set the single-season record for receptions for an Oregon receiver. Big accomplishment for Tez [Johnson] and nice recruiting job by Bo." Nix and Johnson, who were raised together and consider each other brothers, delivered one of the great stories of bowl season while sharing the spotlight in No. 8-ranked Oregon's 45-6 Fiesta Bowl win over previously-unbeaten No. 23 Liberty in Glendale, Arizona. Nix completed 28-of-35 passing for 363 yards and a Ducks bowl-record 5 touchdowns, including completing 18 of his last 19 attempts to finish the season with a completion rate of 77.45 percent — beating the previous NCAA record of 77.36 set by Alabama's Mac Jones in 2020. Much of his big day involved Johnson, who reeled in 11 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown. Both are now stamped in the Oregon record book. Nix broke multiple program records set during Marcus Mariota's Heisman Trophy season of 2014, finishing the season with 4,508 passing yards and 45 passing touchdowns, breaking Mariota's marks of 4,454 and 42, respectively. Meanwhile, Johnson finishes with 86 receptions this season (for 1,182 yards and 10 TDs) — 5 more than the 81 that Troy Franklin had through the Pac-12 championship game, which had broken the previous program record of 77. Franklin opted out of the bowl game to turn his attention to preparing for the NFL. "Tez had a Tez day. If you watch him every day, that dude goes out there, he gets open, he catches the ball, and he continues to do it over and over and over. I mean, I can't explain how awesome it was to get to play with him for a whole season," Nix said. "To see him do what he did and to see him cap it off with the day that he had today, it was like I told him going in, 'I'm going to throw you the ball as much as you're open. You just get open and we'll take care of it.' Sure enough, that's what he does. "I mean, it's so fun watching him, because I understand what he's been through to get to this moment. I understand what he's been through to get to this point in his career. He has had to overcome a lot of adversity, a lot that I probably don't even understand. But I think he's such a great human being, such an awesome person. He's one of the kindest people that you could meet. He's got a great heart, and I think it overflows on the football field. The energy and the effort you get is how he lives his life." RELATED: Everything Dan Lanning, Bo Nix, Tez Johnson and Jeffrey Bassa said about the Fiesta Bowl win

Johnson, who played the last three seasons at Troy, shared his sentiments on the experience this year with Nix and the rest of the Ducks program. "I had a lot of fun. I got pushed to limits that I didn't even know I had, and that's from the teammates. The teammates pushed me so hard at practice. Even when I'm not feeling the greatest at practice, they were the ones that are going to come out there and build me up every day," Johnsons said. "'Tez, we need you to get a good look right here. We need you to compete today.' Those little words, those simple little words, encouraged me to even do better. I know I'm doing it for the right reason. And thank you to the defense." Johnson declined to comment on whether he'll return to Oregon for his final year of eligibility or head to the NFL, but he had a lot to say about Franklin, crediting the star receiver with helping Johnson break Franklin's own recently-set receptions record. "The one thing that I can say is Troy was on the sideline -- this is how smart Troy is, he sees the coverage from the sideline. He hasn't even been on the field with us not one time and he comes to me and just tells me what they're in. Do this, do that.' And I trusted him, and I had a highlight night tonight. I give very unbelievable thanks to Troy. Troy Franklin is the best receiver in the country," Johnson said. "... I told him today after the game, I was like, 'Boy, I didn't even know I beat your record.' ... He said, 'Because I didn't play, fool.' But, yeah, Troy is a good guy. Troy is a great receiver. Nobody can cover him. When he gets to the next level, he's going to showcase the same thing."

The Ducks celebrate their Fiesta Bowl win over Liberty on Monday. (Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Images)

Overall, Oregon's 584 yards of offense were third-most in Ducks' bowl history, behind 639 against Florida State and 621 against Wisconsin in the 2015 and 2012 Rose Bowls, respectively. The Ducks (12-2) earned the sixth 12-win campaign in program history while continuing on an upward trajectory in Lanning's second season after finishing 10-3 last year. "I think it just speaks to the direction, the base that these guys have created for where we're headed and what we're about to do," Lanning said. "They believed in what we wanted to accomplish. Really, this is all about our players. Our players had a buy‐in. They knew what the goal was and what to accomplish. We're going to build off that in the future, and they really set the stage for that. ... "The great thing about football is every team has an individual identity in itself. What these guys built, they created a legacy and created a tradition about what we expect and our standard of play. But the reality is, it has nothing to do with next season. It's going to be about the next group, going back to the fundamentals and starting from scratch. Starting from zero and figuring out exactly what we have. But they certainly put the building blocks down for what it means to be an Oregon football player and an Oregon football team." Nix and Johnson both threw the credit back on Lanning on his coaching staff ... "Coach Lanning can say what he wants, but a lot of it is because of him that we were in the situation we were in. He coaches us extremely hard, and he gets the best out of us. That's what you want out of a head coach," Nix said. "And his humility is going to give it to the players, but we wouldn't be here without him and his leadership. I've learned so much from him over my time, over two years. Like I said, I wouldn't be here without him and the coaches that he's put around us as players. As a team, I felt like we set the bar really high. We had a standard, and we just wanted to go out there and match it every Saturday." Said Johnson: "We just need to stay on course and believe in Coach Lanning, which he's the greatest coach of all time, I feel like. He knows what buttons to push us to get a little bit more out of us to compete every day. We've got to trust the process. I feel like the playoffs, with them expanding, is going to put some teams in there that's really good and going to really try to get to that next championship game and playoffs. It's going to be really good. You're going to see some teams in there that's going to shock the whole world. That's going to be us next year." The Ducks stayed the course after a bit of slow start Saturday, as Liberty scored a touchdown on the game's opening possession and Oregon then settled for a field goal and three-and-out punt to start. But Nix and Co. would be locked in the rest of the way, scoring touchdowns on each of their next six possessions through the end of the third quarter. The scoring started with a 7-play, 82-yard touchdown drive, spurred along by a 44-yard run by Bucky Irving -- who had 14 carries for 117 yards and a TD -- to the Liberty 5-yard line, which set up a 2-yard TD toss to Gary Bryant Jr. in the back of the end zone.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EdWNrcyByZWFjaCB0aGUgZW5kIHpvbmUgZm9yIHRoZSBmaXJzdCB0 aW1lIHdpdGggYSBCbyBOaXggVEQgcGFzcyB0byBHYXJ5IEJyeWFudCBKci4g PGJyPjxicj5CdWNreSBJcnZpbmcmIzM5O3MgNDQteWFyZCBydW4gc2V0IHVw IHRoZSBzY29yZS4gT3JlZ29uIHRha2VzIHRoZSBsZWFkLCAxMC02LiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZjBrT3M3Y1JDViI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2Ywa09zN2NSQ1Y8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQWxleCBXZWluZXIgKEBhbGV4 andlaW5lcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hbGV4andl aW5lci9zdGF0dXMvMTc0MTg5NTA1NDA5OTM3NDIzMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

After the Ducks defense forced a three-and-out, Nix led the offense on a 10-play, 75-yard drive ending in a 2-yard TD pass to TE Terrance Ferguson on a broken play that the QB improvised while coming under pressure following a fake handoff and teased end around. "We've been practicing that play a lot. We were expecting it to go to Pat Herbert, to be honest, in the corner. And when we came off the fake, somebody kind of ran with him and there was the dude right there, so I just tried to avoid -- I thought somebody was going to be on the other side and probably hit me pretty good because I kind of lost my balance. But Ferg just stayed alive. He kind of found his way over the middle. When I looked up, I saw his number and threw it to him," Nix said. "It's exactly how we practiced it." Said Lanning: "Not at all like we practiced it, but it worked. That's what Bo said to me as soon as he came to the sideline. He said, 'Just like we practiced.' I said, 'Right.'"

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbyDwn5GJIFQtRmVyZzxicj48YnI+VGhpcyBvbmUgdGllcyB0aGUg c2luZ2xlLXNlYXNvbiByZWNvcmQgZm9yIHBhc3NpbmcgdG91Y2hkb3ducyAo NDIpLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0R1 Y2tzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29EdWNr czwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vZXNwbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZXNwbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1I2YXpnUTBxS2YiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9S NmF6Z1EwcUtmPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE9yZWdvbiBGb290YmFsbCAoQG9y ZWdvbmZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29y ZWdvbmZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzQxOTAwOTcwODExMTEzNjQ3P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Following another Flames three-and-out, Nix got the Ducks moving with a 50-yard connection to Bryant and capped the 95-yard scoring drive with a 3-yard forward toss to Kenyon Sadiq.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub3VjaCBwYXNzIGZvciB0aGUgc2NvcmUuPGJyPjxicj5PcmVnb24g MjQsIExpYmVydHkgNiAoUTIgfCAzOjUwKTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0R1Y2tzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29EdWNrczwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZXNwbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AZXNwbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzR6WmlneFRa MEciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS80elppZ3hUWjBHPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IE9yZWdvbiBGb290YmFsbCAoQG9yZWdvbmZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29yZWdvbmZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzQx OTAzMzI3NDQ3OTg2MzAwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkg MSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Liberty was actually moving the ball on the ensuing possession, until Steve Stephens intercepted Kaidon Salter at the Ducks' 32 with 1:12 on the clock, which was enough time for Nix to get Oregon back in the end zone again with a 40-yard pass to Johnson and ultimately a 17-yard touchdown to Traeshon Holden for a 31-6 halftime lead.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UYWNraW5nIG9uIG9uZSBtb3JlIGJlZm9yZSBoYWxmLjxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHJhZXNraTExP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBUcmFlc2tpMTE8L2E+IHdpdGggdGhlIHNsaWRlLCB0aGUgY2F0 Y2ggYW5kIHRoZSBjZWxlYnJhdGlvbi48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29EdWNrcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvRHVja3M8L2E+IDxicj48YnI+8J+TuiBFU1BOIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8zYW91Sm1Zb0N3Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vM2FvdUptWW9DdzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBPcmVnb24gRm9vdGJhbGwg KEBvcmVnb25mb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9vcmVnb25mb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTc0MTkwNzUyNjEwMTQ2MzM5OT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

For Nix's final touchdown of the day, he connected with Johnson on a 24-yard pass off a reverse flea-flicker screen that Nix had to throw off his back foot and Johnson had to scoop just above the turf before running behind his blockers into the end zone. "It's one of those, like, we had it in our back pocket. We just waited for the coach to call it. When he called it, I knew I was going to score the whole time," Johnson said. "Running behind big Steve [Jones], that's the biggest guy on the field all the time. It was pretty good."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HZXQgeW91ciBsaW5lbWVuIGluIHNwYWNlLCBub3QganVzdCBwbGF5 bWFrZXJzLjxicj48YnI+TGl0dGxlIHJldmVyc2UgZmxlYSBmbGlja2VyIHNj cmVlbiBhbmQgVGV6IEpvaG5zb24gYW5kIEJvIE5peCBjb250aW51ZSB0aGVp ciBkb21pbmF0aW9uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9pdkZYbkJzOXR0 Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaXZGWG5Cczl0dDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBM b2dhbiBCcm93biAoQExvZ2FuQUJyb3duKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xvZ2FuQUJyb3duL3N0YXR1cy8xNzQxOTE2NjM1OTAzMjA5 NzcyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMSwgMjAyNDwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Irving capped the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0JiMzOTtzIHRoZSAy77iP4oOjMO+4j+KDo3RoICBjYXJlZXIg cnVzaGluZyB0b3VjaGRvd24gZm9yIEJ1Y2t5LjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0R1Y2tzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29EdWNrczwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0J1Y2t5SXJ2aW5nP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBCdWNreUlydmluZzwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6IEVTUE4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2hvbEE1NFF2U1YiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o b2xBNTRRdlNWPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE9yZWdvbiBGb290YmFsbCAoQG9y ZWdvbmZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29y ZWdvbmZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzQxOTIzMjA4NjEyNDY3MTI2P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Nix eventually gave way to freshman quarterback Austin Novosad, who completed 5 of 7 passes for 38 yards. For all the spotlight on the Ducks' ever-prolific offense, the defense certainly did its part while holding Liberty to 294 yards -- only the second time all season the Flames were held under 422. They came into the game leading all FBS teams in rushing at 302.9 yards per game but managed just 168 Saturday. Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa led the defense with 8 tackles and a tackle for loss. "I think it just went down to the preparation. Knowing that they were the No. 1 rushing offense in the country, I think a lot of the guys looked up to the challenge of stopping that run," Bassa said. "That's something that we didn't do in the previous game. We didn't do that very well. Accepting that challenge, I know a lot of the defensive linemen were fired up. Guys like Taki [Taimani] and [Brandon] Dorlus were fired up to go against that offensive line. Then obviously Coach Lanning and Coach [Tosh] Lupoi calling the calls that they wanted to call. A simple call sheet. We were ready to strike and fit the gaps." The Ducks were ready in every phase to remind everyone one more time that they are one of the best teams in college football this season. "We said this season, and really this game, was about unfinished business. We said we're writing the last chapter to our book, and we had the pen. I thought our guys wrote a phenomenal chapter," Lanning said. "Started off a little hairy, but they finished it off the way Oregon is supposed to play. So, really proud of these guys."

More from social media

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igJzwnZie8J2YpiDwnZi08J2YovCdmKrwnZilIPCdmLjwnZimIPCd mLjwnZii8J2Yr/CdmLXwnZim8J2YpSDwnZi18J2YsCDwnZi48J2Ys/CdmKrw nZi18J2YpiDwnZi18J2YqfCdmKYg8J2YrfCdmKLwnZi08J2YtSDwnZik8J2Y qfCdmKLwnZix8J2YtfCdmKbwnZiz4oCmIPCdmJ7wnZimIPCdmLTwnZii8J2Y qvCdmKUg8J2YuPCdmKYg8J2YqfCdmKLwnZilIPCdmLXwnZip8J2YpiDwnZix 8J2YpvCdmK8u4oCdIOKcje+4jzxicj48YnI+fiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29yZWdvbmZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBvcmVnb25mb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaERhbkxhbm5pbmc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QENvYWNoRGFuTGFubmluZzwvYT4gb24gdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9EdWNrcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0R1Y2tzPC9hPiBmaW5pc2hpbmcgdGhlaXIgc3Rv cnk8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRmllc3Rh Qm93bD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0ZpZXN0 YUJvd2w8L2E+IPCfj4jwn4y18J+mhiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29EdWNrcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvRHVja3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9ZOFYxWExLN3NXIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWThWMVhMSzdzVzwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBWcmJvIEZpZXN0YSBCb3dsIChARmllc3RhX0Jvd2wpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRmllc3RhX0Jvd2wvc3RhdHVz LzE3NDE5NTY3OTc4OTA3NTI3Nzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFu dWFyeSAxLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgbW9zdCBhY2N1cmF0ZSBzZWFzb24g8J2QnvCdkK/wnZCe8J2Q qyBieSBhIGNvbGxlZ2UgcXVhcnRlcmJhY2suIDxicj48YnI+Q29uZ3JhdHVs YXRpb25zLCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JvTml4MTA/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJvTml4MTA8L2E+ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0R1Y2tzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29EdWNrczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3V2QU5iZzl5MkkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91dkFO Ymc5eTJJPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE9yZWdvbiBGb290YmFsbCAoQG9yZWdv bmZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29yZWdv bmZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzQxOTUxMjY0MDcyODMxMzk5P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYWRlIGEgc3BsYXNoLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29EdWNrcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvRHVja3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9H Y0FFbmFRcXJBIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2NBRW5hUXFyQTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBHb0R1Y2tzIChAR29EdWNrcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Hb0R1Y2tzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzQxOTM5OTkyNTI2Nzg2OTU3 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==