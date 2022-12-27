SAN DIEGO -- Invariably, talk about the Holiday Bowl matchup Wednesday between No. 15 Oregon and North Carolina usually focuses on the dueling offenses and high-profile quarterbacks.

Tar Heels coach Mack Brown said his defensive players are well aware of that.

"Both defenses hear how great the offenses are going to be, so they’re going to be mad,” Brown said. “They think nobody gives them a chance, so that means those defenses will fight hard.”

That's one theory.

But it's hard to ignore where the strengths have been for the Ducks (9-3) and Tar Heels (9-4).

Oregon ranks fourth nationally in total offense at 507.8 yards per game and ninth in the country in scoring at 39.7 points per game.

North Carolina is 14th in total offense (473.6 YPG) and 23rd in scoring (35.0 PPG).

Conversely, the Ducks sit 75th in total defense while the Tar Heels rank 116th.

But it’s notable that each team will play without their offensive coordinators as Kenny Dillingham left Eugene to become Arizona State’s head coach and Will Longo left the Tar Heels for the same position at Wisconsin.

Both teams understand the task at hand, though, as part of the bowl experience is adjusting to staff and or personnel changes, whether it be the transfer portal or draft opt-outs.

Oregon will play without two talented young pass-catchers in wide receiver Dont'e Thornton and tight end Moliki Matavao, who both left the program as transfers, transfer and also three defensive studs who have turned their focus to preparing for the NFL draft in cornerback Christian Gonzalez, edge D.J. Johnson and linebacker Noah Sewell.

Meanwhile, the Tar Heels will line up without 1,000-yard receiver Josh Downs (NFL), safety Cam’Ron Kelly (transfer) and their best cornerbacks in Tony Grimes (transfer) and Storm Duck.

With the personnel absences, a lot of underclassmen who didn’t get to see the field much this season will have the opportunity to prove themselves worthy of a starting position for next season in an ever-important matchup.

“Certainly, this is going to be the beginning for some young players' careers,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “On the same note, this is an exit for some guys that have been a part of our program for so long.”

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix’s health has been a topic that has been atop the minds of so many as he sustained an ankle injury in a loss against Washington and his running ability was evidently impacted in each game since.

With more than a month of preparation since the last game, Nix -- who announced his plans to return to the Ducks in 2023 -- should theoretically be closer to full stretch.

Lanning was asked about Nix’s health and he did his best to divert his answer in other directions but did give some insight into what to expect from Nix on Wednesday night.

“When you play at the end of the season, you play long seasons like we’ve played — there’s a lot of guys that are banged up,” Lanning said, “I certainly think [Nix] feels a lot better than he did at the end of the season. I expect to see him play some of his best football.”

On the flip side, Oregon will have to deal with one of the top passers in college football in quarterback Drake Maye and there isn’t any easy answer on how to contain a player like Maye, who ranks third nationally with 4,115 passing yards along with 35 touchdowns, 7 interceptions and 653 yards and 7 TDs rushing as a sophomore.

“There’s no secret that the offense runs through Drake and he’s one of the best quarterbacks in college football,” Lanning said. “His accuracy, his poise in the pocket … just his ability to play a four-quarter game and you can see the leadership really runs through him.”

Both coaches also noted the opportunity to pursue a 10-win season as they meet at 5 p.m. PT Wednesday (on FOX) from the San Diego Padres' Petco Park.

“The Holiday Bowl has been absolutely fabulous. This is an opportunity for our players to play one more game in an awesome venue, in a fabulous city,” Lanning said. “Thrilled to get to compete in this game. The opportunity to finish the season with 10 wins, really for both teams.”