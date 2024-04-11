Dante Moore could sense genuine concern seeping through the wavelengths of an early December phone call.

It came from the voice of Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, who was inquiring about the health of Moore’s mother.

Around this time last year — while he was participating in his first collegiate spring football camp as a freshman at UCLA — Moore’s mom, Jera Bohlen-Moore, was diagnosed with breast cancer, he told reporters on Thursday. This was the initial matter Lanning addressed when he and Moore chatted for the first time after the former Bruins quarterback entered the transfer portal in late November.

“Really, the first things he asked me were about my mother,” Moore said. “I’m just blessed that God is recovering her.”

When Moore entered the transfer portal in November, he said he kind of already knew where he was going. Lanning’s candor confirmed the notion.