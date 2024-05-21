Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
Oregon hosted several of its priority targets on visits over the weekend, and among that group was high three-star defensive lineman Trajen Odom. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound prospect from Matthews (N.C.) Weddington had been out to Eugene earlier in the year and he will return once again in just a few weeks for his official visit, but it was another positive experience with the Ducks over the weekend.
Odom has remained busy this offseason taking visits across the country. Oregon has emerged as one of the West Coast contenders for the California native along with USC and UCLA. Ohio State, Georgia and Auburn have also been part of the process as well.
Dan Lanning and his staff have made a strong impression on Odom already, and getting an opportunity to get back out west to spend more time with the Oregon coaches certainly left the 2025 prospect feeling positive about his continuing relationship with the program.
Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti have been leading the Ducks' pursuit of Odom, and both Oregon coaches were able to build on their connection with the rising senior.
