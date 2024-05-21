Oregon hosted several of its priority targets on visits over the weekend, and among that group was high three-star defensive lineman Trajen Odom. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound prospect from Matthews (N.C.) Weddington had been out to Eugene earlier in the year and he will return once again in just a few weeks for his official visit, but it was another positive experience with the Ducks over the weekend.

Odom has remained busy this offseason taking visits across the country. Oregon has emerged as one of the West Coast contenders for the California native along with USC and UCLA. Ohio State, Georgia and Auburn have also been part of the process as well.