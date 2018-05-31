London, a three-star wide receiver, has football offers from virtually the entire Pac-12 and some other out-of-region Power Five teams such as Virginia , Vanderbilt and Purdue . Almost every school that has offered him for football is open to him playing basketball and in hoops some programs without high level football like Georgetown are all over him as well.

“Right now it’s undecided," London told Rivals.com. "But, I’m 80 percent committed to playing both sports in college because it has always been a dream of mine."

Though he hasn't made a final decision on what to do in college, the 6-foot-5 product of Moorpark (Calif.) High is currently leaning towards playing both in college.

Most players dream of earning scholarship offers in one sport. Class of 2019 stud Drake London now holds high-level offers as a hoops shooting guard and football wide receiver.

A potential Rivals150 player on the basketball side, London is a physically punishing two guard who loves to attack the rim and his football toughness is always evident.

London hasn't set visits just yet, but he said that he could be looking to do so by the end of the summer and mentioned Virginia, USC and Oregon as programs in position to get trips.

Virginia -- where London plans to visit unofficially in a few weeks on the front or back end of a trip to Charlotttesville for the NBPA Top 100 Camp -- has probably made the most concerted effort to recruit London as a basketball player and Tony Bennett has left an impression.

"Tony Bennett came down to my practice and offered me off the bat after my practice," said London. "Ever since then, I’ve come to know Coach Bennett as a great dude and I love him. My relationship with the assistant coaches and everything else like that is amazing.”

Being close to home, London has become quite familiar with the USC campus and he's noticed their recent run of recruiting success on the basketball side of things.

"The USC campus is amazing and you are around people with a bunch of connections and all of the same goals of trying to make it," said London. "The coaches are great, everybody there is amazing. I’ve taken notice that they are building a great (basketball) program and USC is going to get put back on the map with the guys they are getting.”

As for Oregon, the Ducks pursuit has been a bit heavier on the football side but he's starting to have some communication with the basketball staff.

“They have a great football program up there," said London. "I’ve been talking to the basketball coaches a little bit more and I’m still trying to figure that situation out because it’s been a little more football. Everybody I’ve talked to over there has been great."

London doesn't anticipate dragging his recruitment out for too long and it's just a matter of deciding what matters most to him.

“I’m looking at my fit in each program and the education," said London. "How I like things and figuring out whether I want to be close to home or away from home along with everything else will be important.”