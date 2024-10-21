DSA Inside Read: 3-2-1 look at win over Purdue

in other news
Flock Talk: Emotional Rescue
Today in Flock Talk - a week where an Emotional Rescue seems apropos; plus some recruiting nuggets.
Flock Talk: The Podcast Episode 3
In the third episode we talk National Letter of Intent, BIG recruiting weekend, and look to the matchup with Purdue.
DSA Roundtable: Purdue Week
The staff of DSA have gathered around our mythical round table for our thoughts and predictions ahead of the Purdue game
ATH McKay Madsen impressed after visit to Oregon
Adam Gorney breaks down the latest with athlete McKay Madsen's recruitment, including interest in Oregon, BYU, and UCLA.
Hamre's Takeaways: Ohio State
Today Jake Hamre joins us with his takeaways from the Ohio State game Saturday.
