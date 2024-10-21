DSA Inside Read: 3-2-1 look at win over Purdue

Advertisement

Flock Talk: Emotional Rescue

Today in Flock Talk - a week where an Emotional Rescue seems apropos; plus some recruiting nuggets.

 • Scott Reed
Flock Talk: The Podcast Episode 3

In the third episode we talk National Letter of Intent, BIG recruiting weekend, and look to the matchup with Purdue.

 • Scott Reed
DSA Roundtable: Purdue Week

The staff of DSA have gathered around our mythical round table for our thoughts and predictions ahead of the Purdue game

 • Scott Reed
ATH McKay Madsen impressed after visit to Oregon

Adam Gorney breaks down the latest with athlete McKay Madsen's recruitment, including interest in Oregon, BYU, and UCLA.

 • Scott Reed
Hamre's Takeaways: Ohio State

Today Jake Hamre joins us with his takeaways from the Ohio State game Saturday.

 • Jake Hamre

