If they are going to continue their upward trajectory, they will need to have some players step up their game, and Duck Sports Authority’s panel of analysts picked theirs.

Oregon’s defense was vastly improved between 2016 and 2017, going from one of the worst in the nation to a middle-of-the-Pac unit. It was no coincidence that 2017 was the first year for defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt and his staff.





A.J. Jacobson

One of my criteria for breakout player is one that fans have not seen much of before that year. After redshirting in 2017 during his true freshman season, Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis ILB Isaac Slade-Matautia nails it on that count.

Another factor for this pick is that middle linebacker is a position of need. Troy Dye will lock down one of the interior positions, but the graduation of Jimmie Swain and injuries to other linebackers like Kaulana Apelu leave the other side wide open.

Slade-Matautia learned the ropes during his redshirt season and in 2018 spring camp, manned the No. 1 interior linebacker position opposite Dye. He had a very good camp and showed no signs of giving up the top spot throughout camp.

Oregon would love another Island player to become a standout after Marcus Mariota to charge the “pipeline” and Slade-Matuatia has a shot at being that guy.

Scott Reed

I think this position is one that will be a bit more nuanced. There is so much youth on the defense; yet the players in position have significant experience. Jordon Scott and Austin Faoliu have shown their wares, as have Jalen Jelks, Thomas Graham, Nick Pickett and the rest of the defensive backfield. For my money, where I think the biggest impact is going to come from is the linebacker position and there are a lot of players who could rise and show their importance this season.

But for that reason, I really like what Isaac Slade-Mautitia did this spring. He showed tremendous poise and proved that his athleticism was definitely not over rated. Playing a ‘Jack’ linebacker position, he is the perfect combination of speed and size to make an instant impact. There may be some players with better statistics, but Slade-Mautitia will make a big impact this season.

Dale Newton

If Jim Leavitt and the Oregon defense build on last season's improvement, look out. The Ducks could indeed be a contending team in the Pac-12 North. The key to that is improved consistency at linebacker, the heart of the 3-4 defense. For it to work as designed, linebackers have to make plays and win 1-on-1 confrontations.

For this reason, young linebackers Isaac Slade-Matautia and Sampson Niu must build on their impressive progress in spring and in the weight room and become the Ducks breakout players on defense. These two have the ability, agility and aggressiveness to be perfect complements to Troy Dye in the middle, making the squad even tougher against the run and more effective in limiting the quick screens and crossing routes. Provided Thomas Graham and Deommodore Lenoir improve their work against tall receivers over the top, this could wind up being Oregon's saltiest defense since Gang Green.

Bottom Line: The consensus pick for defensive breakout player for 2018 among the Duck Sports Authority analysts is Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis product Isaac Slade-Matautia. He has everything it takes to become the breakout guy: Position of need, great spring camp and Pac-12 ready physique and athleticism. Look out for ISM in 2018.