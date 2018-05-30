In this edition of DSA Roundtable, the staff analysts take a look at those four players to answer the question: Which graduate transfer will have the biggest impact in 2018?

The Oregon Ducks had an unprecedented four graduate transfers announcing their intention to become Ducks this spring. USF TE Kano Dillon , Wake Forest WR Tabari Hines , Alabama OG Dallas Warmack and UNLV CB Tim Hough all publicly announced their decisions in the last two months.





Dale Newton

Any Oregon fan who watched the spring game has to wonder 1. Where the points are coming from and 2. Who's going to get open for Justin Herbert, particularly on third down. The Thunder versus Lightning dress rehearsal was a whole lot of scanning the field with nobody to throw to, then scrambling or checking down underneath. The Ducks will miss Charles Nelson, just as they missed the big-play ability of Darren Carrington last season. No one stepped in to adequately take his place.

For this reason Tabari Hines is the most critical of the four grad transfers. Oregon needs leadership and some dynamic ability in the passing game, a guy who can be depended on to come down with the ball and pop up signaling first down. Much like Vernon Adams, Hines has a bit of flair and charisma and that can be infectious. A young squad needs that.

Scott Reed

A tricky question as I think three of the four transfers will have a big impact; one just might not get as many accolades. It would be ‘easy’ to say Tabari Hines. He will get a lot of touches, rack up plenty of highlights and likely earn plenty of accolades; his impact will be more ‘noticeable’ on paper than the player I think will have a bigger impact.

I really like Dallas Warmack. I am not willing to call Warmack a ‘day one starter’ yet; but he is absolutely a day one two-deep player and I think he will have a big impact in the running game and pass blocking from the interior. He may not start a game, and is unlikely to get highlights, but I think his impact on how the offensive line goes about their business will be a critical component to the offensive success in 2018.

A.J. Jacobson

Any one of these guys could potentially be impactful but to pick one we have to look at the fundamentals; basically, how much need the Ducks have at that position and how good the guy is. One we will eliminate is Tim Hough because at CB the need is not great, and noise that he may have issues transferring to the U of O. I am going to eliminate Kano Dillon because the Ducks do return an experienced player at his position.

Dallas Warmack may ultimately be the most impactful transfer because he has two years of eligibility. But in terms of the 2018 team, my pick is Tabari Hines. Hines arrives at a position of serious need, along with a skill set of need within that position. He is the quick, speedy guy the Ducks lost in Charles Nelson. I expect Hines will have a big impact in 2018.

Conclusion: The Ducks made some vital additions to their 2018 team via graduate transfer this off-season, and Wake Forest wide receiver Tabari Hines and Alabama offensive guard Dallas Warmack should make a big impact on the team next season.

