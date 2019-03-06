In this edition of DSA Roundtable, with spring camp kicking off on Saturday, we ask our panel of experts: A.J. Jacobson , Dale Newton and Scott Reed a question within a question: What questions do the Ducks want to answer in spring camp?

Heading into his second season as head coach for the Ducks, Mario Cristobal has some questions he would like to have answered this spring. With four graduated starters, a new defensive coordinator and two new assistant coaches, spring ball will be an opportunity to set the tone for 2019.

Jacobson: The Ducks only lost four guys that started on their 2018 team; Safety Ugo Amadi, OLB Justin Hollins, WDE/OLB Jalen Jelks and WR Dillon Mitchell. Still, I think that one of the primary answers the Ducks would like to find this spring is who will separate himself from the pack of candidates to replace them.

While clearly the wide receiver unit needs to improve upon their performance last season, since three of the openings are on defense, many of the springtime questions are on that side of the ball. The Ducks have some talented young safeties like Jevon Holland, Billy Gibson and Steve Stephens to throw in the mix with Nick Pickett and Brady Breeze.

While Hollins and Jelks will be gone from the front seven, freshmen Kayvon Thibodeaux and Ge’Mon Eaford will be in camp and will certainly get their chance. They will enter the OLB mix with Adrian Jackson, D.J. Johnson, Andrew Johnson, but also at WDE Gary Baker (injured), Gus Cumberlander and Drayton Carlberg.

Oregon will not know who its starters will be at the end of spring, but they will certainly have narrowed down the list of serious contenders.

Newton: The number one question in my mind is how to be a more productive offense. It involves finding targets for Justin Herbert, getting more consistent blocking in the running game and a more streamlined offensive scheme and playcalling. Maybe they'll move to more of the RPOs, perhaps away from the Pistol Formation. They also need to improve the outside running game.

Reed: The offense lost their leading receiver from last season and enter the season with a lot of question marks at the position. The most important question is who is going to fill the very large void of Dillon Mitchell? Late in the season Jaylon Redd seemed to step up and start making more plays, but the talent on the roster has not yet lived up to their expectations.

I am looking to see if Redd continues to make progress and what other younger players might step into the role. The two players at the position that I want to see show that they are ready for bigger roles in the spring are Redd and Bryan Addison.

Should they provide proof that they can be reliable and consistent, it will open up the potential for players like Brenden Schooler and Johnny Johnson as number three and four options. That could set the stage for a fantastic fall camp were that to happen