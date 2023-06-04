With one out in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday night, Vanderbilt's Chris Maldonado belted a two-run home run to cut Oregon's lead to just a run as the tension started to mount for the Ducks.

But closer Josh Mollerus got the next two hitters to fly out to preserve a momentous 8-7 win for the Ducks in their NCAA regionals winners' bracket game against the host Commodores in Nashville.

With that, Oregon (39-20) moves on to the regional finals for the sixth time in program history, looking to reach the super regionals for the first time since 2012. The Ducks play again at 6 p.m. PT Sunday against the winner of an elimination game between Vanderbilt and Xavier and need just one win to clinch the regional, while their opponent would have to win twice in the double-elimination format.

"Just really proud of the way that the team that I represent and get a chance to coach every day responded to a really great college baseball game, in a very good environment," Ducks coach Mark Wasikowski said. "They didn't back down from anything and they came out and they played their hearts out and came out with a win."