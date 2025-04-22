Ducks lead the way for elite 2027 DT Jalen Brewster after visit

The Oregon Ducks wrapped up a big recruiting weekend where they made quite a mark on a number of potential future Ducks. Right up there with the biggest swing that they made was the progress with 2027 4-star elite defensive tackle Jalen Brewster .The 6-foot-4 277 lbs big man on the defensive interior spoke with Ducks Sports Authority after his visit, and the update that he provided should have Ducks fans smiling.

In our conversation, Brewster made it very clear — Oregon is currently his top school.

“[Dan] Lanning is my favorite head coach that I have ever talked to. They’re my number one school right now.”

When asked what sets them apart and why he thinks so highly of them, he pointed to the family dynamic and the culture.

“I was welcomed like I was already a part of the team,” he added.

Brewster has an offer from Oregon that he received on February 27, 2025. While he isn’t officially committed, Oregon is way out in front of the rest of the pack.

“I’m about 70%,” he said when I asked how locked in he is to Oregon. “I got most of the players’ numbers and they told me to call them if I needed anything, so yeah, I would say I’m very much locked in with them.”

Brewster is a Texas product, and naturally has offers from essentially every college in the area. It’s never easy to pull elite talent out of powerhouse states, but Oregon is certainly trying to make it happen.

“The trip was amazing,” Brewster said, “My biggest takeaway was the brotherhood. The way they practice, how the coaches don’t even talk when they are practicing, it’s the players coaching each other when they make mistakes.”

When asked about who was being the most vocal, it was surprisingly a pair of youngsters that Brewster pointed to — redshirt sophomore Ashton Porter and redshirt freshman Xadavien Sims.

Brewster also loves his opportunity to grow and develop at Oregon, especially with the work the defensive coaching staff has done in recent years to produce players that are NFL-ready. This year, for instance, Derrick Harmon is expected to be a first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. Harmon’s role on the defensive line, serving primarily as a three-technique that can line up wider on occasion, is exactly the fit that the Oregon coaching staff sees Brewster fitting. That ability to develop at a position with a proven track record stands out.“It means a lot. That means I’m going to be with a coach that knows how to get me to the next level,” Brewster said.

Oregon is definitely leading the back for the services of the elite defensive tackle in the 2027 class. As the process goes along, Lanning and company will aim to lock in a commitment and hold on, as they’ll have to fight off other top programs to get the commitment across the finish line.