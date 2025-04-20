Sunday Morning Sidewalk: Gratitude and growth

Saturdays in the winter, spring, and summer have a different feeling. Not the actual feeling, but the emotional feel. Unencumbered by trips to Eugene in which I have less time to reflect, these times allow me long walks with Fiji that keep my mind active. Sometimes those thoughts are deeply philosophical – like the time I debated the merits and defects in David Chalmers’ argument that we are living in a simulation, other times they are more meandering in nature.





This weekend was mostly just meandering thoughts as we wandered around the neighborhood enjoying what felt like endless sunshine. Despite the meanderings, I had one that stuck out a little – and it was based on Stoicism.

Gratitude.

I am grateful for so many things, but one of those things for which I am grateful is rooted in a Marcus Aurelius quote: “Do not be ashamed of help.” (Meditations, Book 6.21)

When I was preparing to take over this site, I spoke with my old friend—and former publisher—AJ. While I was preparing for this from the business side of my mind, he reminded me to focus on what I do best (in his mind); grinding out the work. So, we did that. We laid the foundation, and I started doing what I knew how to do: show up, write, report, repeat. But I also knew something else from the very beginning: one voice is not enough to create a vibrant community.

Still, I found myself caught in a conundrum: more help required more money, and more money required more help. It was a loop that only broke when I stopped trying to solve it alone.

That’s why the last two weeks have felt like a shift—not just in logistics, but in spirit. The additions of Dale and now Jon have brought with them something that can’t be faked or forced: authentic, insightful, passionate voices. They’ve each added depth and perspective to this site that I couldn’t bring alone. It’s not just more content; it’s better content. More angles. More insights. More energy.

This is what a turning point feels like.

The beautiful part of this kind of help is that it doesn’t replace—it multiplies. It makes everything stronger. And it reminds me of another quote, this one from Epictetus: “You must humble yourself before you can learn.”

Adding Dale and Jon meant letting go of the idea that I had to carry this entire site on my shoulders. It meant embracing the fact that help—when it’s the right help—isn’t a weakness. It’s a catalyst.

So now, as we look ahead to the summer, fall, and everything that comes after, I’m not just hopeful. I’m excited. Because we’ve got a team that makes this place better. Because the future doesn’t just rest on one person grinding it out anymore—it rests on a shared commitment to elevate everything we do.

I am grateful for the help. I am grateful for the humility that allowed me to see I needed it. And I am grateful for what this community is becoming—together.

THE WEEKEND IN RECRUITING

As expected, the energy among the recruits who made it to Eugene this weekend was impressive. There was a ton of excitement – and they were greeted with near perfect weather.

We will have a full recap tomorrow and there will be a lot more interviews coming up, but this week will continue to evolve as well. There will be a lot of people at the Spring Game Saturday – and we will do our best to get as much as we can. It will be a big week.

One visitor that came this weekend that was not on my initial list is Jett Washington. I will say that the Ducks are doing everything right with Washington and the trip this weekend mattered. Washington is elite and there are a lot of programs making a strong push, so the Ducks are going to need to separate themselves from the rest with more than just a pitch. I think culture is going to matter; authenticity of the feel; the development; the plan.

The rest of the recap will be on the Inside Read tomorrow.



