The situation facing Mario Cristobal and the Oregon football program had elements of something we see in our workplaces every day. A management or supervisory position opens up. Two or three staff members covet it, apply for the job believing their skills and experience make them the ideal candidate. One gets the job, and there's tension. Feelings are hurt. Feathers ruffled. Maybe one guy gets a raise to mollify his resentment. Another becomes disgruntled, maybe commits little acts of passive-aggression or semi-intentional sabotage. At times he resists the authority of the new chief, goes rogue. seems detached or uncooperative. He's still part of the team but not quite all-in, actively shopping his resume on those job search websites, sometimes from his desk at work. The clash of egos can be monumental and wearing for everyone in the room, especially in a highly competitive field like football coaching, a roomful of driven, competitive men in a very demanding business. The specifics of the Cristobal-Leavitt-Heyward-Salavea'a tension are something for closed doors. What's been confirmed by the university publicly in a statement released this morning is that Coach Leavitt and the program mutually parted ways, that he'll receive a settlement with a maximum value of $2.5 million, subject to reduction from future employment.

Coaching up a beleaguered defense: Jim Leavitt's body of work at Oregon Year Points Allowed (rank) Yards Per Play (rank) 2016 (DC Brady Hoke) 41.1 (126th) 6.41 (115th) 2017 (Leavitt year 1) 29.0 (81st) 5.07 (28th) 2018 (Leavitt year 2) 25.4 (48th) 5.24 (42nd)

Leavitt is one of the better defensive coordinators in college football, in a sport where difference-making DCs are rare. He improved the Oregon defense from woeful to average, while earning a salary of $1.7 million a year, a figure that made him the highest-paid assistant coach in the PAC-12. He did his best work as head coach at USF where he had 95-57 record before leaving in a cloud of controversy, then again at Colorado in 2015 and 2016. It was in crafting the defensive scheme of the Buffs that Leavitt truly shined. Energized by his desire to become a head coach again he dialed up packages of blitzes and stunts and coverage that transformed a motley assemblage of two and three-star players into a unit finished the 2016 regular season eighth in the nation in yards per play (4.69), 17th in the nation in total defense (328.3 ypg), 13th in passing defense (182.5 ypg) and 18th in scoring defense (20.5 ppg). CU dumped Oregon 41-38 in Autzen Stadium that year, on their way to a 10-2 regular season and an appearance in the PAC-12 Championship Game. It was on the strength of that turnaround that Willie Taggart brought Leavitt to Oregon to coach his defense. The Pepsi-fueled effervescence and Social Media presence won Leavitt an enthusiastic following among Oregon fans, but he wasn't Cristobal's pick at DC. It was something the athletic director's office engineered, throwing a pile of money at the veteran assistant in hopes of preserving momentum and a strong recruiting class after Taggart's hasty departure. The relationship was contentious and tenuous from the beginning, starting with the fact the two were rivals and adversaries for the same job before becoming boss and employee. For his part, Leavitt could be accused of divided attention. He actively campaigned for other jobs, interviewing at Kansas State, Texas Tech and Colorado, passed over each time for a younger man with a cleaner resume. The former linebacker coach in the NFL under Jim Harbaugh had the stain of his halftime confrontation with a player in the locker room at USF and the conflicting reports about it, along with the reality of his age, 63. He grew distracted, frustrated by the inability to get a second chance to run his own show. Unavailable to the media in the lead-up to the RedBox bowl, Leavitt wasn't the principal or secondary recruiter on any of the members of the stellar 2019 recruiting class. When the Ducks hosted a big celebration announcement party on the Nike Campus in Beaverton the afternoon of the February 6th traditional signing day, they sent Leavitt to Medford. He was marginalized in some ways. Heyward and Salavea'a spent the season as co-defensive coordinators, and several accounts credit them for most of the game planning that produced the sterling 7-6 effort in the bowl game. It isn't unusual for coaches to clash, whether in the heat of the game or after competition for jobs. Here are two examples, one from a famous sideline incident and one from fiction.