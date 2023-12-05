Oregon quarterback Bo Nix wanted to close his college football career with a national championship, which is now off the table, the star signal-caller will nonetheless receive plenty of accolades for all he accomplished in his final season.

On Tuesday, Nix was announced as the Pac-12's Offensive Player of the Year a day after being named one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, along with LSU QB Jayden Daniels, Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. and Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison JR.

Nix becomes the fourth Duck ever to be named the conference offensive player of the year, joining fellow QBs Marcus Mariota (2014), Dennis Dixon (2007) and Joey Harrington (2001).

Nix is also the fourth player in Oregon history to be named a Heisman Trophy finalist, and first since Mariota won the award in 2014.

He leads college football with a 77.2 completion percentage (336-of-435), just shy of the NCAA single-season record of 77.4 (Mac Jones, Alabama), and also leads the country with 336 completions, the most in Oregon single-season history. Nix is tied for the FBS lead in passing touchdowns (40) and second in total touchdowns (46), No. 2 nationally in passing yards per game (318.8) and passer rating (186.24) and third in total yards per game (336.4). He's just the second FBS player since at least 2000 with 40-or-more touchdown passes and no more than 3 interceptions through 13 games, and he's the only FBS player this season to account for at least six total touchdowns in multiple games (vs. Cal, at ASU).

The most experienced starting quarterback in NCAA history with 60 career starts, Nix is fourth in NCAA history in total yards (16,596), tied for sixth in total touchdowns (147), seventh in completions (1,258), seventh in passing yards (14,989) and 21st in passing TDs (108).

Nix is one of six Ducks named to the All-Pac-12 first team, along with defensive end Brandon Dorlus, tight end Terrance Ferguson, wide receiver Troy Franklin, defensive back Khyree Jackson and offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson. Oregon’s six first-team selections are the most in the conference.

Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, running back Bucky Irving and defensive back Evan Williams represent the Ducks on the second team. Oregon is second in the league with nine total players on the first or second teams.

Seven more Ducks received honorable mention recognition – defensive end Jordan Burch, offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr., offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius, punter Ross James, wide receiver Tez Johnson, defensive back Tysheem Johnson and offensive lineman Steven Jones.

See the full All-Pac-12 team and postseason awards here.