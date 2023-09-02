After some questions about whether the defense had grown since last season, the entrance of Brandon Dorlus into the game in the second quarter – after sitting out the first for undisclosed reasons – sparked the defense which allowed just 21 total yards in the second quarter including 10 carries for just 13 total yards.

After a first quarter which saw the Oregon defense struggle against an outmanned Portland State team, the Ducks began rolling. The Duck defense allowed 99 yards on 13 carries (7.6 ypc) in that first quarter – with Viking QB Dante Chachere gaining 54 on 6 carries alone.





Offensively, the Ducks scored on all seven of their first half possessions as the offense sprinted to 50 first half points racking up 427 yards of total offense including to 50+ yard touchdown runs by Bucky Irving and an efficient passing game that saw Bo Nix complete 20 of 24 first half passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

The first half left the outcome without doubt – but there was still plenty of work for the Ducks in this game. When you are expected to dominate an opponent, the score really is irrelevant as the team looks to get work for backups and some game experience for those that might be coted on later in the season. One player whose development in the offseason was critical was the backup QB Ty Thompson.

There is a reason that Nix is the starter, but Thompson looked a little bit different than last season. He showed a better command of himself, his teammates and the offense and showed a sense of urgency that seemed to be missing before. He did not make any terrible reads and showed a proclivity for gaining some yards with his feet. But it was his decisiveness and ability to work through a couple of reads and make solid, accurate throws that showed his progress from a season ago. Thompson completed 7 of 8 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown.

The Duck defense dominated after their first quarter struggles forcing a punt on 8 of 10 possessions not including the possession just before the first half ended. The Vikings managed just 76 yards in the final three quarters.

Troy Franklin was elite as expected with 7 catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns. He showed explosiveness and elusiveness and was clearly the best receiver on the field. But it was the second leading receiver that might have caught some people off guard. After not seeing the field much last4 season at USC, Gary Bryant, Jr. came into the game with most people expecting a different receiver to have an impact – but it was Bryant who was the second leading receiver with 7 catches, 100 yards, and two touchdowns of his own.

The Ducks’ second opponent will have at least one familiar face with Tyler Shough expected to start for the Red Raiders once again. The trip to Lubbock will be the first test of the revamped defense for Oregon and could be the barometer that is needed to see whether this Oregon team is going to contend for a Pac-12 Conference Championship and a potential trip to the College Football Playoff. After Texas Tech, there will be some challenges much later in the season that will shape that discussion, but the road game next week will be that first real chance for the Ducks to get some national notice.

STAT OF THE GAME: 21-165

That is the first down rushing stat for Oregon in this game. When you average almost 8 yards per carry on first down, that is going to leave you in some pretty good company.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Troy Franklin

We were going to go with Bucky Irving, but Franklin was the best player on the field when he was in there. The defenders had no answer for Franklin and one underthrown ball could have been Franklin’s third touchdown.

UP NEXT: Oregon at Texas Tech next Saturday, 4:00 PM Pacific







