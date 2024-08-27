Elite 2027 athlete talks Oregon trip
Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, a versatile and explosive athlete from Cathedral Catholic, is quickly emerging as one of the most sought-after recruits in the class of 2027. Capable of playing multiple pos...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news