Oregon head coach Dan Lanning reflected positively on the team's recent scrimmage, noting significant improvements while also identifying areas for continued growth. "Overall, I thought it was a really good, competitive scrimmage with our guys," Lanning remarked. "Lots of back and forth, some wins on both sides of the ball, which is kind of what you want in this situation."

Lanning praised the team's progress in cleaning up operational aspects of their game, particularly in reducing penalties and improving the pace of play. "Looks a lot of cleanup from last week, much cleaner operationally," he said. "We still had more penalties than I want to see, but ultimately, huddle break operation, how quickly we can get to the line of scrimmage and execute a play—a lot of that was cleaner."

The Ducks' head coach also emphasized the importance of effort and ball security, pointing out that while there were some turnovers, the team showed improvement in these areas. "I thought guys did a good job of showing great effort and running to the ball and taking care of the ball. We did have a couple takeaways, which is obviously an area for improvement," Lanning noted. He singled out Brandon Johnson and Dontae Manning for their defensive efforts, each securing a takeaway during the scrimmage.

One of Lanning’s key focuses during the week leading up to the scrimmage was increasing the number of explosive plays. However, he emphasized that the team’s performance without the ball was equally important. "More so than anything, how you play without the ball. When you're the guy that doesn't have the ball, are you blocking down the field? Are you creating those opportunities?" Lanning explained.

Addressing the physicality of his team, a point of emphasis in recent practices, Lanning expressed satisfaction with how it has translated to the field. "Yeah, I think so," he said, indicating that the physicality he desires is beginning to show in the team’s scrimmages.

The head coach also praised the selflessness displayed by the team's receivers, a quality he believes is critical to the Ducks' success. "It takes player ownership to have that mentality, and I don't think that's natural," Lanning said. "But every great team I've been around, you know, individual success comes through team success, and those guys recognize that."

As the Ducks prepare for the upcoming season, Lanning emphasized the importance of these scrimmages in evaluating both the freshmen and newcomers. "Today is extremely important as far as laying out what the season looks like," he said. "But we've got to figure out who can play football quick. Today gives us a great idea where that's at and then who we've got to develop to get us where we need to be."

Lanning acknowledged that while the scrimmages are essential for setting benchmarks, the real measure of progress will come throughout the season. "We're closer than we were when we started, and we still got plenty of growth to make," he said, adding that the next two weeks will be crucial in shaping the team’s identity.

One player who has caught Lanning’s attention is offensive lineman Charlie Pickard, who has proven to be a reliable and accountable presence. "He's been a guy that's been in the system for a long time and understands what we're looking for, and he's going to have a role with our team," Lanning said.

The Ducks have also been dealing with injuries, with Lanning providing updates on players like Matthew Bedford and Jahlil Florence. "Matt's down for a little bit. I think it's bound to be determined, like based on his recovery, what that looks like," Lanning said. "Will he be able to play games for us this year? Yeah, absolutely, I think he will." He added that Florence is still in a conservative stage of his rehab but is working aggressively to get back on the field.

As the Ducks transition from preseason preparation to game-specific schemes, Lanning remains focused on ensuring that his team is ready for the season opener. "These next three days, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, will still be really working us and we'll get some different things that will show up in the season that aren't necessarily Idaho specific," Lanning explained.

While the countdown to the first game is on, Lanning stressed that the team is focused on the present. "I think they know how much time's left till game one, but what we try to do is focus on the day that we're on," he said.

As the Ducks continue to progress through camp, Lanning's emphasis on competition, selflessness, and continuous improvement remains at the forefront of their preparation. "I want to see us get better," Lanning concluded. "We're closer than we were, but we still have plenty of growth to make."