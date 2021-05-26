Fall reinforcements: Brandon Buckner

Oregon football boasted its highest number of early enrollees ever with the No.3 nationally ranked Class of 2021. Of the 23 signees to the class, 15 of them enrolled for Winter term at the University and participated in spring camp. But that still leaves eight elite high school players who will be joining the team in time for fall camp and the 2021 season. Defensive backs Darren Barkins and Avante Dickerson were featured in the first installment of Fall Reinforcements. Today we look at one of the incoming freshmen defensive players who will join the front seven, Chandler (Ariz.) standout Brandon Buckner.



Film Room

Buckner is another example of an incoming Oregon recruit who played for an outstanding football program. In his senior season, Chandler finished with a 10-0 record ranked No. 1 in the State of Arizona, No. 5 in the nation. In his junior campaign, the Wolves compiled a 13-0 record, also No. 1 in the State. Watching his senior film, it becomes clear what a major contributor Buckner was to their defense.

He is extremely quick at the snap and consistently is able to win the outside edge against left tackles with slower feet. He occasionally uses his quickness to shoot the inside at the snap, getting into the gap as the linemen are still getting out of their stances. One of his most effective weapons is that he uses his arm extension to keep the blocker away from him. While doing this he keeps his eyes up and shows the ability to shed the blocker either way depending on the position of the ball carrier. Because he maintains eye discipline, he always seems to know where the ball is on the field. He is not the biggest guy on the field, but clearly has a good size/strength ratio. And while not a bull rusher, can get the tackle onto his heels when he gets his hands inside. Athletically he is far above average with a combination of quickness and strength and solid fundamentals.

Reminds me of: Nick Reed

Brandon Buckner reminds me of my old pal who played defensive end for the Ducks from 2005-2009 in so many ways. He is a gifted edge rusher who plays bigger than his size with notable athleticism, motor and technique. They are both intelligent young men who are charismatic leaders. Reed went on to be drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2009 and played in the NFL until 2012. He is now a major in the U.S. Air Force flying B-1 bombers.

Prognosis