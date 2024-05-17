Working from that group, Davison locked in dates for his official visits to each program this week. The Ducks will get the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei running back on campus for his official visit beginning June 14.

Davison has been a priority target for several programs for years. In that time, he has been able to build connections with coaching staffs across the country. Ultimately, those bonds played a key role in helping the top-ranked running back trim his list down.

"Just the relationships I have built," he told DuckSportsAuthority about why the top four schools made his cut. "Plus, the culture and experience I can get as a freshman going in early and playing. Surely, I can do that at all those schools I named."

Davison added that the deep conversations he had with the coaches at the various schools and the plans to best utilize his skill set all played a role as well. He also took into consideration how each of the programs will set him up for life after football as well.

At Oregon, there has been a change at the position for Davison. Carlos Locklyn continues to recruit him to Ohio State while the Ducks now have Ra'Shaad Samples in Locklyn's place leading the running back spot in Eugene.

Despite that change in staff late in the process for Davison, he still feels a close bond with the Ducks while he gets to know Samples on a deeper level.