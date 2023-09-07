It’s going to be hard to top Oregon’s week 1 performance on Saturday. The Ducks scored a program-record 81 points against Portland State in the season opener, and now look forward to a much more formidable challenge.

The first road game of the year brings a few familiar faces. Texas Tech will be led by former Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough as the Red Raiders try to bounce back from last week's disappointing overtime loss to Wyoming. On the defensive side, things will look a little familiar as former Oregon defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter is now part of the Texas Tech staff and might be looking forward to this game more than usual.

As we get closer to game day, Dan Lanning has his team amped up to go into enemy territory. The energy from Week 1 has carried over seamlessly, with Lanning, Bo Nix, and other players, all talking to media this week about the matchup.

Before the Ducks take the flight to Lubbock, here are five takeaways from the week of ahead of Game 2.