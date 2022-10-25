A couple days after the biggest win of his young Oregon tenure, coach Dan Lanning was still clearly riding the momentum of the Ducks 45-30 win over UCLA in the top-10 showdown at Autzen Stadium on Saturday.

He also reiterated the message he hoped resonated for recruits coming off that dominant performance and stirring gameday environment the Oregon fans created around it.

"Obviously, a phenomenal weekend. Really exciting. I don't know how you can be a fan or a prospect or anyone right now and not want to be a part and around what's going on in Oregon football," he said. "Our fans made such an impact on Saturday, starting with GameDay, being there early, being able to carry that over to a primetime game and obviously an elite experience there in that stadium. I've been in some great stadium environments, and that's one of the best stadium environments I've ever been in in my career."

It was announced as the fourth-largest crowd in Autzen Stadium history at 59,962.

A lot was made about the number of recruits at the game on Saturday and rightfully so. The Ducks got not one but two commitments on Monday from 2024 four-star in-state tight end A.J. Pugliano and 2023 four-star guard Iapani Laloulu.

“The minute people woke up that morning, they were evaluating Oregon Football until that game was over with and it became really something that was in every living room across the United States. That's an opportunity to make an impact," Lanning said. "And I think our fans lived up to the moment right there. ... What the [fan impact] does from a recruiting standpoint is invaluable.”

Ultimately, though, Lanning was still Lanning in his Monday night press conference, reiterating the same themes he has every week of the season as the Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) now prepare for a road game at Cal (3-4, 1-3).

"Our focus has always been within and [Monday] we went to the doctor and we saw a lot of things we can get better at. Some people texted me the morning after that game and said 'How do you feel after that win?' And I said, 'Well, I just watched the film, so I've got some concerns.' There's a lot of stuff we've got to fix, a lot of stuff we can get better," Lanning said. "The piece that I'm excited about is I think consistently every single week we've improved, really across the board. And we've got to continue to improve as we move forward."

After Tuesday morning’s practice, quarterback Bo Nix, running back Bucky Irving, tight end Terrance Ferguson and offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu all talked with the media and touched on some things that worked well for them against UCLA and what they need to fix before heading to Cal.

Here are the five key takeaways from those comments …