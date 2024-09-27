Flock Talk: Nothing is Written
RECRUITING THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: Nothing is WrittenOne of the common refrains of all fan bases is the ‘hope’ that a team with whom they are competing for a prized recruit will not be as good as the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news