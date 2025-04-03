Thursday Roundup: Part Two

With the transfer portal wide open and March Madness winding down, the Oregon men’s basketball program has turned its full attention to a familiar spring priority: roster transformation. After a season that exposed depth issues, streaky perimeter shooting, and defensive lapses, Dana Altman and his staff are moving with purpose—and precision. The mission? Assemble a roster that isn’t just deeper, but more dangerous.

Devon Pryor, a 6-foot-6 guard from Texas, became Oregon’s first portal addition this cycle. On paper, his numbers won’t jump off the screen—3.2 points and 2.0 boards per game—but it’s the upside that intrigues. Pryor battled injuries but shot over 51% from the field and 81% at the free-throw line, giving the Ducks a long, athletic wing with two years of eligibility and room to grow. The perimeter shot (just 18.8% from deep) remains a work in progress, but Altman’s track record with player development speaks for itself.

That commitment is just the beginning.

Oregon has six open scholarships—possibly more depending on NBA Draft decisions and further portal movement—and the staff is casting a wide, calculated net. The goals are clear: secure a shot-maker, add perimeter defense, build post depth, and reinforce the bench with multi-year talent.

The frontcourt puzzle starts with Nate Bittle. If he returns, Oregon will likely pair him with Paul Mbiya, a French prospect with a 7-foot-8 wingspan and elite physical tools. If Bittle moves on, the Ducks may pivot to someone like Magoon Gwath (San Diego State), the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. Austin Rapp (Portland) and Jacob Cofie (Virginia) are also in play—both are skilled, stretch bigs who would fit well alongside Oregon’s returning forwards.

On the wing, the Ducks are pushing hard for Michael Rataj, the high-effort Oregon State forward who averaged nearly 17 points and seven rebounds. He’d bring toughness, scoring, and experience. Treysen Eaglestaff (North Dakota) is another key name—an explosive shooter who once dropped 51 on San Diego State and has hit over 200 career threes. Oregon needs volume shooters, and he checks every box.

There’s also Elijah Fisher, a former top recruit who averaged 15.7 points at Pacific. He’d offer scoring pop and familiarity with assistant Tony Stubblefield. Not a headline name, but the kind of rotational piece Altman has turned into gold before.

In the backcourt, it’s all about spacing and stops. Isaac McKneely (Virginia) might be the best pure shooter in the portal—42.2% on over 550 attempts—but he’s a longshot. Josh Dix (Iowa) is more realistic, with Big Ten experience and deep range. Tru Washington (New Mexico) brings the defensive tenacity Oregon lost when TJ Bamba graduated. Think: 71 steals, 11 points per game, and physical on-ball pressure.

And then there are the sleepers: Jacari White (North Dakota State), Jonathan Powell (West Virginia), and Myles Rice (Indiana)—all names being vetted. Blake Harper (Howard) and Ade Popoola (JUCO) offer pure scoring and shooting upside, especially Harper, who averaged nearly 20 points on 40% from deep.

But this rebuild isn’t happening in a vacuum.

This year’s NCAA Tournament has made one thing painfully clear: Cinderella is no longer welcome at the ball. NIL and the portal have reshaped the landscape. Gone are the days of mid-majors making runs with chemistry, grit, and experienced cores. In their place? Power programs with deep pockets and deeper rosters. There are no Saint Peter’s or George Masons in the Sweet 16 this year—only brand names and budget lines.

That environment makes Oregon’s portal work even more important. This isn’t just about competing in the Pac-12. It’s about survival in a new college basketball economy. If you’re not building like a blueblood, you’re falling behind.

And Oregon is building. Fast.

The staff remains confident that Jackson Shelstad, Kwame Evans, and Bittle (if he returns) provide a strong foundation. Add Jamari Phillips, Dezdrick Lindsay, and Jadrian Tracey, and you have a core with athleticism, length, and experience. The rest? It’s about fit. Shooters who don’t shrink under pressure. Defenders who can lock down wings. Bigs who can both bang and stretch the floor.

So far, the Ducks are doing more than just replacing pieces—they’re recalibrating their identity. A deeper bench. A sharper shooting profile. More switchable defenders. And a system that can withstand the ebbs and flows of an NIL-driven sport.

It’s still early in the cycle, but this could end up being one of the most well-rounded rosters Altman has coached in Eugene. If the pieces fall into place, Oregon won’t just be back—they’ll be dangerous.

Rebuild. Reload. Repeat. That’s the new March mantra. And the Ducks are all in.

