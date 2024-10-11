Advertisement
Published Oct 11, 2024
Flock Talk: The Podcast
circle avatar
Scott Reed  •  DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
Twitter
@DSAFootball
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

In Episode Two of FlocK Talk: The Podcast, Drew Davis and I take a final look back at the Michigan State game and looking ahead to the Ohio State game Saturday night!

Advertisement
Advertisement