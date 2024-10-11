In Episode Two of FlocK Talk: The Podcast, Drew Davis and I take a final look back at the Michigan State game and looking ahead to the Ohio State game Saturday night!
Dan Lanning spoke with the media after a closed practice to share his thoughts on the preparation for Ohio State.
A little primer for the biggest recruiting weekend of the year for Oregon.
Today we complete our look back at the win over Michigan State with the defensive report card.
Today in the War Room, a first look at Ohio State ahead of the weekend's mammoth matchup.
Laloulu, who has made four starts at center this season, acknowledged the challenge of stepping into a leadership role.
