No. 1 Oregon escapes with 16-13 win over Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Oregon traveled to Wisconsin as the number one ranked team in the nation, looking to go 11-0 for the second time in school history. With the weather mostly cooperating in Madison, the Ducks' biggest enemy was injury and an eight-game stretch without a bye in conference play. The longest such streak in the nation, Oregon has seen injuries to Tez Johnson and Jordan Burch in recent weeks, both of whom were ruled out for the game.

If the Ducks wanted to head into the bye week undefeated, they would need to dig deep in one of the toughest road environments in all of college football. As William Arthur Ward once said, “Adversity causes some men to break; others to break records.” Dan Lanning has been a master at motivation this season, but this week would truly test the mettle of a Duck team many consider the most balanced and complete in the nation.

Despite a sluggish offensive start and missed opportunities in the red zone, Oregon leaned on its defense to eke out a hard-fought 16-13 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday night at Camp Randall Stadium.

Oregon (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) held the Badgers (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) to just 96 yards passing and allowed only one third-down conversion on 12 attempts. The Ducks overcame a first-half deficit to secure the win, with Jordan James delivering the game-tying touchdown and Atticus Sappington kicking the go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Key Moments

Oregon’s defense was the story of the game, forcing six punts and holding Wisconsin to 226 total yards. Uiagalelei recorded a crucial sack, with Uiagalelei sealing the victory by intercepting a tipped pass and intercepting it with 1:25 remaining.

Offensively, the Ducks struggled in the first half, managing just two field goals despite multiple red-zone opportunities. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 22 of 31 passes for 218 yards but threw an interception in the first quarter that stalled an otherwise promising drive.

Wisconsin capitalized on Oregon’s early inefficiency, taking a 10-6 halftime lead on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Braedyn Locke to Will Pauling with 25 seconds left in the second quarter. The Badgers' 13-play, 62-yard drive to start the second half, capped by a field goal, extended their lead to 13-6.

But Oregon responded with a physical, clock-chewing drive late in the third quarter. James, who finished with 25 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown, powered the Ducks down the field, capping the drive with an 11-yard scoring run to tie the game at 13-13 early in the fourth.

Closing the Deal

Oregon regained possession with 6:49 left in the game and methodically marched into field goal range. Lewis converted a 24-yard attempt with 2:36 remaining to give the Ducks their first lead since early in the second quarter. The Oregon defense then stood tall, forcing Wisconsin into a desperation fourth-down attempt that fell incomplete.

Stats at a Glance

Total Yards: Oregon 354, Wisconsin 226



Passing Yards: Oregon 218, Wisconsin 96



Rushing Yards: Oregon 136, Wisconsin 130



Third-Down Conversions: Oregon 5-15, Wisconsin 1-12

Key Players



Oregon: Dillon Gabriel: 22/31, 218 yards, 1 INTJordan James: 25 carries, 121 yards, 1 TD Terrance Ferguson: 3 catches, 52 yards



Wisconsin: Braedyn Locke: 12/28, 96 yards, 1 TD, 1 INTTawee Walker: 20 carries, 97 yards



Looking Ahead

The Ducks now head into their bye week with an unblemished record and their College Football Playoff hopes intact. Meanwhile, Wisconsin will look to regroup ahead of their final two regular-season games, needing a win to gain bowl eligibility.



