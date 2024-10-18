Flock Talk: The Podcast Episode 3

This week we were joined by Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports to talk National Letter of Intent chnages, Lee Wardlaw to talk recruiting and Drew Davis for a video RoundTable talking Ohio State win and Purdue game.
Today in the War Room, we take a first look at Purdue and some of the key players on both sides of the ball.
Marcus Harper talked about the progress of the offensive line this season and looked forward following today's practice.
Justius Lowe talked about his expanded role agaisnt Ohio State and how he will prepare for Purdue.
Nikko Reed talked about the win over Ohio State and looked forward to Purdue today after practice.
Derrick Harmon spoke after practice today about remaining focused after the big win over Ohio State.
