Advertisement
Published Oct 18, 2024
Flock Talk: The Podcast Episode 3
circle avatar
Scott Reed  •  DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
Twitter
@DSAFootball
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

This week we were joined by Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports to talk National Letter of Intent chnages, Lee Wardlaw to talk recruiting and Drew Davis for a video RoundTable talking Ohio State win and Purdue game.


Advertisement
Advertisement