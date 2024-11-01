Advertisement

Jeffrey Bassa: "A lot of guys are excited"

Jeffrey Bassa: "A lot of guys are excited"

Jeffrey Bassa talked about the excitement for the team and the importance of discipline and gap control Saturday.

 • Scott Reed
Poncho Laloulu: "They're stout"

Poncho Laloulu: "They're stout"

Oregon center Poincho Laloulu talked about facing elite defenders on the Michigan DL and the opportunity.

 • Scott Reed
Teitum Tuioti: "He creates havoc"

Teitum Tuioti: "He creates havoc"

Teitum heaped praise on Derrick Harmon as Oregon prepares for a road test in Ann Arbor this weekend.

 • Scott Reed
Wedensday War Room: First Look at Michigan

Wedensday War Room: First Look at Michigan

Today on the War Room we talke a first look at Michigan ahead of Saturday's game.

Premium content
 • Scott Reed
Oregon Defensive Report Card: Illinois

Oregon Defensive Report Card: Illinois

Today we finish up our analysis of the win over Illinois with our defensive report card.

Premium content
 • Scott Reed

Published Nov 1, 2024
Flock Talk: The Podcast Episode 7
Scott Reed  •  DuckSportsAuthority
We are joined as always by Drew Davis and Lee Wardlaw. This week a big takeaway from the win over Illinois, thoughts on Michigan and great recruiting buzz surrounding several elite targets.

Watch the full podcast on the DSA YouTube Channel below or get the episde wherever you get your podcasts!


Check this episode out on all of your favorite podcast apps!

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4scspWVzjxMELLrw61cGxj?si=94f67271d50b4868

iHeart Radio:

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-flock-talk-the-podcast-228733722/episode/flock-talk-the-podcast-episode-7-233626363/

Amazon:

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/eadc62aa-e79b-4e61-a6d6-fdc8acc99d79/episodes/e5e5ee7b-9e32-4f2f-b02a-cbc3c31b1283/flock-talk-the-podcast-flock-talk-the-podcast-episode-7

Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/flock-talk-the-podcast-episode-7/id1774784486?i=1000675304536

Pandora:

https://www.pandora.com/podcast/flock-talk-the-podcast/PC:1001093469



