Flock Talk: The Podcast Episode 8

On this week's episode of Flock Talk: The Podcast I am joined once again by Drew Davis and Lee Wardlaw to talk about the Michigan win, looking ahead to Maryland, plus we look at some recruiting topics for the week.
Jamaree Caldwell on Maryland offense: “They’ve got some playmakers"
Kawika Rogers talked today about finding himself playing against Mason Graham last week and preparation for Maryland.
We conclude our analysis of the win over Michigan with our defensive report card.
Today in the War Room, we take a first look at the Maryland Terrapins.
Jabbar Muhammad ahead of the Maryland game says that Oregon is the "Most connected secondary" he has been a part of.
