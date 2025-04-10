Thursday Roundup: This Week in Football

With the 2025 season on the horizon, the Ducks are using every rep, every film session, and every leadership opportunity to forge a new version of themselves—one built on the echoes of last season’s veterans, but driven by fresh voices stepping into the void. The theme this spring is simple, but not easy: compete, lead, and do everything with intention.

Spring football isn’t about wins and losses. It’s about effort, identity, and setting the standard for what’s to come. And at Oregon, that standard is rising.

New Leaders, Familiar Standards

There’s no Bo Nix under center. No Jackson Powers-Johnson barking pre-snap adjustments. No Brandon Dorlus anchoring the front. That kind of absence can create a leadership vacuum—or an opportunity. Dan Lanning is banking on the latter.

“We’re not returning a ton of experience,” Lanning said. “So it’s about those guys stepping up, creating leadership, creating standards for our team.”

So far, several names have begun to rise.

Junior offensive lineman Poncho Laloulu is one of them. A big body with bigger potential, he’s using what he learned from past leaders—like Stephen Jones and Marcus Harper—and applying it with intent.

“Poncho has been fantastic,” Lanning said. “His ability to move other people and impact other people… he’s doing a lot of those things for us right now.”

That word—impact—keeps showing up in Oregon’s spring lexicon. It's less about the depth chart right now, more about presence. Voice. Standard.

And another voice gaining volume this spring is Casey Boettcher’s.

The multi-sport athlete turned full-time tight end has been putting in extra time—on the field and in the film room. “I put on about 10 [pounds], so I’m sitting around 230 right now,” Boettcher said. “I’ve got more time to spend watching film, which is great.”

Lanning sees the results.

“He’s always showing up as a player. He’s been a really good leader for us,” he said.

Culture Over Comfort

Oregon isn’t just installing plays this spring. It’s installing a culture of accountability, competition, and precision. These aren’t just talking points—they’re showing up in the way practice is structured and how players are being pushed.

“This team has to decide who it wants to be,” Lanning said. “That doesn’t come from just the coaching staff. That comes from within.”

That message has landed. And it’s showing up in how players compete—not just for spots, but for each other. Whether it's in 1-on-1 drills or team periods, there’s a clear push to make every rep count.

The coaching staff isn’t letting things slide, either. Players are being graded hard, with an eye on the kind of habits that will win games in October and November, not just look good in April.

Precision, Effort, and Reps That Matter

Drew Mehringer’s tight end room is a great microcosm of the program right now: young, talented, and hungry. Kenyon Sadiq is stepping into a bigger role, and the staff is pushing him to be more than just a vertical threat.

Mehringer has emphasized the importance of blocking, route integrity, and staying “clean” through the stem. For Sadiq, that means learning how to weaponize precision, not just athleticism. It’s the kind of detail-oriented coaching that’s been evident across the board this spring.

Practices have been sharp. The pace is high. And more importantly, the Ducks are stacking good days—mentally and physically.

Setting the Standard, One Scrimmage at a Time

As Oregon prepares for its next scrimmage, the staff has made it clear: these aren’t just rehearsals. They’re evaluations. There’s a standard now, and it’s being upheld by coaches and players alike.

Nothing is assumed. Roles have to be earned. Every position group is under the microscope, and every opportunity is a test. But the players seem to be embracing it.

That’s where the growth is happening—not in highlight moments, but in the accumulation of focused, competitive work.

Gary Bryant Jr.: “It’s Our Job to Dominate”

Wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. didn’t mince words when asked about his expectations.

“It’s our job to dominate,” he said. “Every day. Every rep. That’s the mindset.”

That tone matches everything else we’ve seen this spring. It’s not about the scoreboard. It’s about making sure that when the season starts, the Ducks aren’t learning on the fly. They’re asserting.

And that’s the bottom line for this spring. The culture is shifting from potential to performance. From being told what to do, to owning the standard.

So if you’re looking for a name to emerge or a stat line to drool over, you might miss what matters. What matters is what they’re building.

And it’s being built the right way.

