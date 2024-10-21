Four-star 2027 LB on Oregon visit: "Their energy is like no other."

Today in beyond the Pond, BoilerUpload publisher Travis Miller gives his insights into the matchup with Purdue.
Today in Flock Talk - a week where an Emotional Rescue seems apropos; plus some recruiting nuggets.
In the third episode we talk National Letter of Intent, BIG recruiting weekend, and look to the matchup with Purdue.
The staff of DSA have gathered around our mythical round table for our thoughts and predictions ahead of the Purdue game
Adam Gorney breaks down the latest with athlete McKay Madsen's recruitment, including interest in Oregon, BYU, and UCLA.
Today in beyond the Pond, BoilerUpload publisher Travis Miller gives his insights into the matchup with Purdue.
Today in Flock Talk - a week where an Emotional Rescue seems apropos; plus some recruiting nuggets.
In the third episode we talk National Letter of Intent, BIG recruiting weekend, and look to the matchup with Purdue.