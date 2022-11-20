Just like Oregon’s offense, the college football season has been moving with a full head of steam.

Duck seniors were honored pre-game Saturday night with many of them playing in their final game at Autzen Stadium -- and making it a successful home finale was the shared mission.

Before that upset loss to Washington last week, all of Oregon’s players who had joined the team after the start of the 2018 season had never been on the losing end when playing in Eugene.

With that streak snapped, there was only one home game left for the seniors.

The Ducks had to use a bit of a different formula this time. Quarterback Bo Nix played through the injury he sustained a week earlier, after his status had remained publicly unknown all week, but this wasn't the dominant offensive performance Oregon has made routine this fall.

This time the No. 12-ranked Ducks had to lean on their maligned defense, holding off the No. 10 Utes for a 20-17 win.

It was the fewest points Oregon (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) had scored since the season opener, but it was enough, as the Ducks control their path to the Pac-12 championship game, where No. 7 USC awaits.

Oregon surprisingly struggled on offense, mainly due to being cautious with Nix, who only ran the ball two times while still dealing with last week’s injury. He completed 25 of 37 passes for 287 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception, and the Ducks' rushing attack managed a season-low 59 yards on 25 attempts.

The defense was in unfamiliar territory, needing to get stops and set the tone.

Coming into the game, it wasn’t made clear who would be taking reps under center. Nix’s injury last week limited him in practice, but by Saturday night, he was good to go.

He was in for nearly the entire game. One drive in the third quarter was, however, run by Ty Thompson. The backup didn’t even get one play through before a turnover occurred.

A miscue on the handoff led to Oregon’s second fumble of the year after having zero before the Washington game. Thankfully for the Ducks, they were able to provide their own turnovers in this game.

Bennett Williams had 2 interceptions and a team-high 14 tackles, while Noah Sewell also nabbed a pick.

Cam Rising’s third interception of the day, by Williams with 4:15 left in the fourth quarter, all but killed off Uta's final push.

Camden Lewis' 41-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter stood as the difference after the Utes had score the first 14 points of the half to tie the game at 17-17.

RELATED: Fifth Quarter Analysis | Watch postgame interviews with Oregon players