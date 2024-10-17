Hamre's Takeaways: Ohio State

Nikko Reed talked about the win over Ohio State and looked forward to Purdue today after practice.
Derrick Harmon spoke after practice today about remaining focused after the big win over Ohio State.
Newly offered QB Champ Smith shared some details about his interest in and breaks down his visit to Eugene.
Today we take a first look back at the win over Ohio State with our offenisve report card.
Today on Take Two, a look at the giant leap on the field and the critical importance of the weekend to the future.
Nikko Reed talked about the win over Ohio State and looked forward to Purdue today after practice.
Derrick Harmon spoke after practice today about remaining focused after the big win over Ohio State.
Newly offered QB Champ Smith shared some details about his interest in and breaks down his visit to Eugene.