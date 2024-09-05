Advertisement
in other news
Oregon among early standouts for coveted 2027 WR Tay Ellis
Oregon among early standouts for coveted 2027 WR Tay Ellis.
• Marshall Levenson
Idaho Report Card: Defense
We return to our report card for the Idaho game with a look at the defensive grades.
• Scott Reed
Wednesday War Room: Depth Chart thoughts ahead of Boise State
In today's War Room, thoughts ahead of Saturday, and a look at what Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson had to say.
• Scott Reed
Dillon Gabriel: "How do we maximize our opportunities"
Following practice Tuesday Dillon Gabriel spoke to the media about the lessons learned and moving forward to Boise State
• Scott Reed
Donate Manning: "Grateful for the tough times"
Dontae Manning Reflects on Oregon Career, Growth, and Future.
• Scott Reed
Hawaii OL Recaps Oregon visit
