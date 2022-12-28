It’s been an entire month since we’ve last seen Oregon take the field. The loss in Corvallis, however, still remains fresh for everyone involved with the program. The game kept Dan Lanning and the Ducks out of a Pac-12 championship appearance in his first year as head coach, while simultaneously beginning a rocky start to the offseason.

Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham hightailed it to Tempe and took on the role of head coach at his alma mater, Arizona State. Following his departure, more than a dozen players entered the transfer portal, five-star quarterback prospect Dante Moore de-committed from the school and ended up at UCLA, etc.

Fast-forward to today and the Ducks have found their new play-caller in Will Stein, coming in from UTSA. Lanning and staff also managed to bring together an elite No. 11-ranked recruiting class on signing day, with the news of quarterback Bo Nix’s return for 2023 being the added cherry on top.

Now with things seeming to have settled down, the main focus is on closing out the season in proper fashion. Doing so, however, won’t be an easy task.

The No. 15-ranked Ducks (9-3) faceoff with North Carolina (9-4) in the Holiday Bowl at 5 p.m. PT Wednesday night in San Diego (televised on FOX).

North Carolina was a one-loss team not too long ago. Led by second-year quarterback Drake Maye, the Tar Heels had one of the most explosive offenses in the nation for most of the regular season. A three-game losing streak derailed the team’s high hopes and has left them unranked heading into this game.

Though both teams will look different on Wednesday following transfer departures and playing opting out of the bowl game to focus on the NFL, the starting quarterbacks for both schools will be lacing up. Noah Sewell and Christian Gonzalez will forgo the game as they prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, in addition to the extensive list that exited through the. The Tar Heels have a long list of players in the transfer portal as well, including a slew of defensive backs that includes top corners Tony Grimes and Storm Duck.

On paper, this should set the Ducks up perfectly for an offensive masterclass. Nix’s top three receivers will be active in the game, as well as the entire offensive line and top two running backs. The challenge will primarily be for the defense to hold up on its end.

Maye is one of only six quarterbacks this year to throw for over 4,000 yards. He can also run the ball just as efficiently as Nix, with 653 rushing yards. Unlike Nix, however, Maye will be without his favorite target.

Josh Downs declared for the NFL Draft and won't be playing in the game. His 1,000+ yards of production will surely be missed and the offense will look a lot different for North Carolina.

The shorthanded teams still have plenty to work with and will make for a competitive matchup.

Before the final game of the 2022 season kicks off, here’s how North Carolina stacks up.