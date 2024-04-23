When an incoming transfer has a question regarding his system, his tendencies, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning says, just ask it. And, it’s a good thing that’s Lanning’s outlook because Jabbar Muhammad arrived with a bucket mouthful of them.

What’s the atmosphere like in Autzen stadium? What would his role be in a stacked cornerback room? Would he fit in, in Eugene?

Most importantly, what’s it like playing for a defensive-minded head coach?

The first three, Lanning directed to his network. Muhammad’s teammates painted a picture of the raucous Autzen crowd; defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin explained his role; and Muhammad reached out to former Duck Christian Gonzalez — a fellow Texan — to learn about his new city.

But that last one, Lanning answered it without Muhammad even receiving a direct response.

“He’s really hands on,” Muhammad said. “I sometimes catch him watching the corners individually. … He knows what he’s talking about. Like I said, a defensive head coach, and that’s something that I, kind of, needed.”