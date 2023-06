Oregon has loaded up most of its June official visits for the final weekend of the month, but the process will get going this weekend after a busy spring of unofficial trips in recent months. The Ducks have already positioned themselves well to have one of the top recruiting classes in program history having secured commitments from 14 recruits for 2024.

Dan Lanning's program currently ranks seventh among all programs in the Rivals team recruiting rankings and has a huge lead over USC for the top spot in the Pac-12.

Still, the work is not yet done, and Lanning and his staff have a busy few weeks ahead that should bring even more pieces into the mix.

That work has already started with this week's visitors making their way to Eugene to begin their stay with the Ducks.

Here is a rundown of the recruits on campus as the busy stretch gets underway.