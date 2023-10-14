RELATED: Oregon players talk after Saturday's game

Losing a rivalry game on a missed field goal from makeable range the way that No. 8 Oregon did in Week 7 is a hard way to go down.

Oregon’s 36-33 loss to No. 7 Washington is even more difficult to process when you realize that the game should have never even come down to a game-tying kick had a variety of different things happened for the Ducks from an execution and play calling standpoint.

Dan Lanning’s Ducks unsuccessfully went for three fourth downs throughout the course of the game, two of which occurred in the red zone. Take three points on both of the empty red zone trips and Oregon (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) comes out victorious, something that Lanning acknowledged.

“We felt that was an opportunity to get a touchdown, a touchdown changes the game,” Lanning said about the unconverted fourth-and-goal opportunity right before halftime. “That being said the one before the half is one where you really go back and say 'let's get the field goal.'”

At this point in his tenure Lanning has branded himself as a gambler. Entering Week 7, Oregon was five-of-five on fourth-down attempts. The team has a jumbo set that its has employed in short-yardage situations, and in Week 4 against Colorado the Ducks used a trick play allowing defensive lineman Casey Rogers to get 18 yards on fourth from within their own 20-yard line.

Their luck being bold ran out in Seattle.