A return home after spending two straight weeks on the road sets up the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) with a matchup against a team that needs no introduction.

No. 25 Washington (7-2, 4-2) comes into this rivalry showdown on a three-game win streak. A dramatic win last weekend over Oregon State moved the Huskies just inside the top-25 of the CFP rankings.

This kicks off a challenging closing stretch of the schedule for Oregon, which hosts No. 13 Utah next week and then finishes the slate at in-state rival Oregon State.

Each one presents a little bit of a different challenge.

In the case of the Huskies, they bring the best passing offense in the country into Autzen Stadium today (4 p.m. PT on FOX).

The battle of two first-year head coaches and transfer quarterbacks will surely bring with it plenty of points.

Oregon’s offense shows no signs of slowing down, but Washington has been relatively held in check as of late. In the two most recent victories, Kalen DeBoer’s offense was held to fewer than 30 points, both season-lows.

As the Huskies look to continue an impressive rejuvenation season under DeBoer, the Ducks will be looking to keep their chances of making the CFP alive, as Alabama and Clemson’s losses last week made the idea of a one-loss Pac-12 champion in the playoffs less implausible.

Oregon has a lot to do before thinking that far ahead, moving the home win streak to 24 games on Saturday is just step one. Before “hate week” fully comes into effect, here’s what Washington brings to the table.