Michael Wooten details his Duck pledge: "Oregon was the place for me"

Oregon football added another piece to recruiting puzzle when Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon offensive lineman Michael Wooten chose the Ducks over a final group of Arizona State, Colorado and UNLV. His pledge comes days after his official visit to Eugene becoming the 11th member of the Duck class of 2022.

Wooten chose the Ducks with an eye towards his future.

“Seeing what they had to offer for me both on and off the field, academically and just to set my life up for after football, that was why I picked them,” said Wooten. “Football does not last forever, and Oregon puts me in the best position possible in all situations.

“Football-wise, Oregon is great. But also, the way the Duck coaches treat you as a human. Coach Cristobal and Coach Mirabal, they are great human beings. They are really caring people. They will help you with everything, not just football.

“The way they conducted themselves as human beings, I love their energy. The family atmosphere at Oregon was crazy. I could feel that the guys were genuine and caring. I could definitely feel that there.

“I could just tell that Oregon was the place for me.”



