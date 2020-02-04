National Signing Day Announcement Guide
Some of the luster of traditional National Signing Day has worn off over the past few years thanks to the addition of the Early Signing Period, which led to the majority of prospects signing in December. But just because only about 25 percent of prospects are still unsigned doesn't mean there won't be plenty of drama come Wednesday. Expect hat ceremonies, commitment videos and plenty of televised announcements.
Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top players (all times Eastern) on Wednesday.
Time: 12: 30 PM
Finalists: Florida, Miami
Time: 1 PM
Finalists: South Carolina (committed), LSU, Georgia
Time: 1 PM
Finalists: South Carolina (committed), Virginia
Time: 1 PM
Finalists: Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida State (committed)
Time: 2:30 PM
Finalists: Georgia Tech (committed), Florida
Time: 3 PM
Finalists: Vanderbilt (committed), Ole Miss
Time: 3 PM
Finalists: Arkansas, Purdue, Baylor
Time: 3 PM
Finalists: Alabama (committed), Oregon
Time: 3 PM
Finalists: Arkansas, Missouri
Time: 3:20 PM/WatchESPN
Finalists: Baylor, Florida, Texas, Auburn
Time: 3:50 PM/WatchESPN
Finalists: Texas, Oklahoma
Time: 6 PM PM
Finalists: Kentucky, USC
COMMITMENT/SIGNINGS
UGASPORTS.COM: No. 1 center Van Pran sticks with Georgia
RIVALS.COM: Simmons puts signing on hold
UGASPORTS.COM: Branch flips from Ole Miss to Georgia
CUSPORTSNATION.COM: Rivals250 RB Clayton signs with Buffs
RIVALS.COM: Anglen headed to Colorado
RIVALS.COM: Pitt lands four-star DB Battle
HAWGBEAT.COM: Henderson picks Arkansas over Ole Miss
AGGIEYELL.COM: Hubbard adds depth to A&M backfield
RIVALS.COM: Jones details decision to stay with UGA
RIVALS.COM: Burroughs makes it official with Alabama
ORANGEBLOODS.COM: Three-star ATH Dixon becomes Texas' 18th commitment
SOONERSCOOP.COM: Four-star DE from Tennessee headed to OU
INSIDEBAMA.COM: Baker 'officially' with the Tide
POWERMIZZOU.COM: Texas DB picks Missouri over Alabama, Texas
VOLQUEST.COM: Dee Beckwith explains why Tennessee was the place for him
RIVALS.COM: Florida State beats UGA, Virginia Tech for DJ Lundy
GAMECOCKCENTRAL.COM: Caldwell picks South Carolina over Vols
PURPLEMENACE.COM: WR Savion Williams signs with TCU
AGGIEYELL.COM: Aggies win tough SEC battle to land 4-star McKinnley Jackson
