National Signing Day Announcement Guide

Some of the luster of traditional National Signing Day has worn off over the past few years thanks to the addition of the Early Signing Period, which led to the majority of prospects signing in December. But just because only about 25 percent of prospects are still unsigned doesn't mean there won't be plenty of drama come Wednesday. Expect hat ceremonies, commitment videos and plenty of televised announcements.

Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top players (all times Eastern) on Wednesday.

*****

Time: 12: 30 PM

Finalists: Florida, Miami

Coverage: Mind of Mike: Predictions heading into NSD 2020

*****

Time: 1 PM

Finalists: South Carolina (committed), LSU, Georgia

Coverage: NSD 2020: Biggest question for each SEC team

*****

Time: 1 PM

Finalists: South Carolina (committed), Virginia

Coverage: NSD 2020: Biggest question for each SEC team

*****

Time: 1 PM

Finalists: Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida State (committed)

Coverage: NSD 2020 Five Potential Flips

*****

Time: 2:30 PM

Finalists: Georgia Tech (committed), Florida

Coverage: Mind of Mike: Predictions heading into NSD 2020

*****

Time: 3 PM

Finalists: Vanderbilt (committed), Ole Miss

Coverage: NSD 2020 Five Potential Flips

*****

Time: 3 PM

Finalists: Arkansas, Purdue, Baylor

Coverage: Ask Farrell: Which three-star QB will emerge in 2020 class?

*****

Time: 3 PM

Finalists: Alabama (committed), Oregon

Coverage: Mind of Mike: Predictions heading into NSD 2020

*****

Time: 3 PM

Finalists: Arkansas, Missouri

Coverage: Mind of Mike: Predictions heading into NSD 2020

*****

Time: 3:20 PM/WatchESPN

Finalists: Baylor, Florida, Texas, Auburn

Coverage: Mind of Mike: Predictions heading into NSD 2020

*****

Time: 3:50 PM/WatchESPN

Finalists: Texas, Oklahoma

Coverage: Mind of Mike: Predictions heading into NSD 2020

*****

Time: 6 PM PM

Finalists: Kentucky, USC

Coverage: DECISION PREVIEW: Michael Drennen II

COMMITMENT/SIGNINGS

UGASPORTS.COM: No. 1 center Van Pran sticks with Georgia

RIVALS.COM: Simmons puts signing on hold

UGASPORTS.COM: Branch flips from Ole Miss to Georgia

CUSPORTSNATION.COM: Rivals250 RB Clayton signs with Buffs

RIVALS.COM: Anglen headed to Colorado

RIVALS.COM: Pitt lands four-star DB Battle

HAWGBEAT.COM: Henderson picks Arkansas over Ole Miss

AGGIEYELL.COM: Hubbard adds depth to A&M backfield

RIVALS.COM: Jones details decision to stay with UGA

RIVALS.COM: Burroughs makes it official with Alabama

ORANGEBLOODS.COM: Three-star ATH Dixon becomes Texas' 18th commitment

SOONERSCOOP.COM: Four-star DE from Tennessee headed to OU

INSIDEBAMA.COM: Baker 'officially' with the Tide

POWERMIZZOU.COM: Texas DB picks Missouri over Alabama, Texas

VOLQUEST.COM: Dee Beckwith explains why Tennessee was the place for him

RIVALS.COM: Florida State beats UGA, Virginia Tech for DJ Lundy

GAMECOCKCENTRAL.COM: Caldwell picks South Carolina over Vols

PURPLEMENACE.COM: WR Savion Williams signs with TCU

AGGIEYELL.COM: Aggies win tough SEC battle to land 4-star McKinnley Jackson

*****

*****

