 DuckSportsAuthority - NFL Draft: Who has played their way into the first round so far?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-27 07:23:53 -0500') }} football Edit

NFL Draft: Who has played their way into the first round so far?

Evan Neal
Evan Neal (AP Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

The NFL Draft isn’t until April, of course, but the midseason (or close to it) is a good time to take a look at the top 32 prospects. These aren’t surefire first rounders; these are just the best values overall.

*****

MORE FARRELL: Three-Point Stance on the SEC, more

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****

1. OT Evan Neal, Alabama He’s the most athletic offensive lineman I’ve ever scouted out of college.

2. DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon The best edge rusher in the country, and it’s not even close.

3. DT Jordan Davis, Georgia I have him higher than most and think he’s the next Vita Vea.

4. CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU Despite injuries his stock hasn’t fallen because he’s big, long and super athletic.

5. DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan He’s a nasty player with a nonstop motor who is excellent against the run as well.

6. S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame A freaky athlete with rare range as a safety.

7. DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&MHe can play in any scheme and takes up a ton of blockers.

8. WR Drake London, USC He’s a huge target with downfield speed, a la Mike Evans.

9. OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State His stock is rising as he continues to be consistently dominant each week.

10. LB Christian Harris, Alabama A big linebacker with speed, he’s a faster Reuben Foster with fewer off-field issues.

George Karlaftis
George Karlaftis (AP Images)

11. DE George Karlaftis, Purdue A pure pass rusher who uses strength and power and an array of moves.

12. QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss He’s cut down on turnovers, has an elite arm and he can run.

13. LB Drake Jackson, USC A hybrid who can stand up or put his hand in the dirt when needed; he’s played both DE and LB.

14. CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati To me, he’s a great island corner with size and he plays the ball in the air so well.

15. WR Chris Olave, Ohio State One of many receivers with a high value, he’s arguably the best route runner in the group.

16. WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas A big target who wins 50/50 battles and high points the ball as well as anyone.

17. CB Andrew Booth, Clemson He has good size at corner, has become a better tackler and shuts down his side.

18. QB Malik Willis, Liberty — He’s a high-risk, high-reward guy with the ability to run and an NFL arm.

19. WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State He reminds me of Stefon Diggs with his sneaky power and great routes.

20. C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa The best center in the country should be a 12-year NFL stalwart.

21. G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M He’s made to play inside and his run blocking is elite.

Garrett Wilson
Garrett Wilson (AP Images)

22. WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State He’s more angular and athletic than Olave but not as consistent. But he has the second-highest ceiling at WR after London.

23. LB Adam Anderson, Georgia Georgia produces excellent hybrids and he’s next in line.

24. CB Kaiir Elam, Florida A big and athletic cornerback, he’s still a high-risk, high-reward player, but he's worth the chance.

25. OT Jaxson Kirkland, Washington Not many college fans know about the 6-foot-7, 310-pounder, but the NFL sure does.

26. DE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina He can play down or stand up, and he arrives at the football with power.

27. QB Sam Howell, North Carolina His stock has fallen a little bit but he’s still a first-round value, to me, with his field vision.

28. TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M The most athletic tight end available probably won’t last beyond the first round.

29. OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State Cross quietly has every team looking for a franchise left tackle interested.

30. QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt I love how much Pickett has developed and he’s reminding me a bit of Joe Burrow light.

31. S Jaquan Brisker, Penn State He’s a hitter, can play the ball and has that rare sense of where to be.

32. WR David Bell, Purdue Another receiver? There’s no way I could leave the rangy Bell off here. He could be the best of the bunch down the line.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}